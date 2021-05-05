Samsung's next big AirPods rivals will reportedly come in these snazzy colors
Not content with seizing "just" two spots on our comprehensive list of the best true wireless earbuds available today, Samsung is reportedly looking to further boost its presence in the thriving and extremely competitive industry that Apple continues to dominate with ease.
That name is not yet etched in stone, mind you, but the SM-R177 model number is purportedly pretty much guaranteed, suggesting a humbler spec sheet and lower price point than the $200 high-end Buds Pro, aka SM-R190.
Much like its forerunners and unlike the AirPods and AirPods Pro, Samsung's next-gen true wireless earbuds are tipped to launch in a multitude of paint jobs, including classic (and classy) white and black flavors, as well as undoubtedly eye-catching purple and green hues.
If history is any indication, all four of these models should be available stateside from day one, which by the way is expected to coincide with the August release of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 (or Z Flip 2) following a possible joint announcement by the end of July.
That green version in particular sounds intriguing, most likely lining up with one of the more interesting shades tipped for Samsung's two aforementioned next-gen foldable handsets as opposed to the light green flavor of an inexpensive Galaxy S21 FE flagship that may or may not arrive at the same time as all these other products and the Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch Active 4.