Samsung's next big AirPods rivals will reportedly come in these snazzy colors

Since the noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Pro are still pretty new, we obviously don't expect the next-gen Galaxy Buds to see daylight in the very near future. Be that as it may, the almost always reliable folks over at GalaxyClub in the Netherlands claim to have already found out what the world's largest smartphone manufacturer is preparing in terms of Galaxy Buds 2 color options.





That name is not yet etched in stone, mind you, but the SM-R177 model number is purportedly pretty much guaranteed, suggesting a humbler spec sheet and lower price point than the $200 high-end Buds Pro, aka SM-R190.





Considering that the awkward kidney bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live started at $170 last year with active noise cancellation technology on deck, the same key AirPods Pro -rivaling feature shouldn't be ruled out for the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2, at least not for the time being.





Much like its forerunners and unlike the AirPods and AirPods Pro, Samsung 's next-gen true wireless earbuds are tipped to launch in a multitude of paint jobs, including classic (and classy) white and black flavors, as well as undoubtedly eye-catching purple and green hues.













Not content with seizing "just" two spots on our comprehensive list of the best true wireless earbuds available today, Samsung is reportedly looking to further boost its presence in the thriving and extremely competitive industry that Apple continues to dominate with ease