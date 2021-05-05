Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Samsung Wearables Audio

Samsung's next big AirPods rivals will reportedly come in these snazzy colors

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 05, 2021, 8:52 AM

Not content with seizing "just" two spots on our comprehensive list of the best true wireless earbuds available today, Samsung is reportedly looking to further boost its presence in the thriving and extremely competitive industry that Apple continues to dominate with ease.

Since the noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Pro are still pretty new, we obviously don't expect the next-gen Galaxy Buds to see daylight in the very near future. Be that as it may, the almost always reliable folks over at GalaxyClub in the Netherlands claim to have already found out what the world's largest smartphone manufacturer is preparing in terms of Galaxy Buds 2 color options.

That name is not yet etched in stone, mind you, but the SM-R177 model number is purportedly pretty much guaranteed, suggesting a humbler spec sheet and lower price point than the $200 high-end Buds Pro, aka SM-R190.

Considering that the awkward kidney bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live started at $170 last year with active noise cancellation technology on deck, the same key AirPods Pro-rivaling feature shouldn't be ruled out for the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2, at least not for the time being.

Much like its forerunners and unlike the AirPods and AirPods Pro, Samsung's next-gen true wireless earbuds are tipped to launch in a multitude of paint jobs, including classic (and classy) white and black flavors, as well as undoubtedly eye-catching purple and green hues.

If history is any indication, all four of these models should be available stateside from day one, which by the way is expected to coincide with the August release of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 (or Z Flip 2) following a possible joint announcement by the end of July.

That green version in particular sounds intriguing, most likely lining up with one of the more interesting shades tipped for Samsung's two aforementioned next-gen foldable handsets as opposed to the light green flavor of an inexpensive Galaxy S21 FE flagship that may or may not arrive at the same time as all these other products and the Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch Active 4.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Spotify vs Apple Music vs Tidal vs YouTube Music
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy hands-on video shows a sleeker notch, larger camera modules
Popular stories
Google I/O 2021: Company appears to have confirmed at least one product announcement
Popular stories
Check out these canceled OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G colors

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install this security update now or face losing control of their phones
Popular stories
Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6
Popular stories
AT&T's hot new 5G plan destroys T-Mobile's best alternative... for a change
Popular stories
Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
Video from Google shows an unreleased Pixel smartphone
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G are on sale at their lowest prices ever

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless