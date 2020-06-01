Verizon's Galaxy A71s UW to be released with Snapdragon 765 as its cheapest 5G phone





Yes, we are talking about the Galaxy A71 which will not only be Samsung's promising foray into the wonderful world of value 5G phones on Big Red, but also turns out to be a different beast than what was announced for the global A71 version.





The phone was recently found in regulatory filings referenced as the Samsung Galaxy A71s 5G UW with the model number SM-A716V, denoting a Verizon model that has support for the carrier's Ultrawide Band flavor of ultrafast 5G downloads.













The 2020 A-series bears all the hallmarks of the S20 series design, what with the centered punch hole for the front camera, and the unique rectangular camera island on the back that serves as a visual hint for the handset's camera prowess. Here's a specs and features primer on what to expect when the 5G-laden midranger from the Galaxy A-series 2020 phones hits Verizon.

Samsung Galaxy A71s 5G UW for Verizon display size and camera specs







The phone has a huge 6.7-inch 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution display of Samsung's Super AMOLED variety which predicates the largish 6.44 x 2.99 x 0.30 inch (163.6 x 76 x 7.7 mm) dimensions, but Samsung managed to keep things fairly light at 6.31 oz (179 g). How?



Well, this gargantuan model eschews the complete glass build and fuses it with plastic, making the A71 a phone you won't have to baby as much. In fact, Samsung calls the material "glasstic," so it's a fusion of the two but the result is both aesthetically and ergonomically pleasing.



An octa-core chipset of the midrange Snapdragon variety, either 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a large 4500mAh battery with fast 25W charging round up the good offering. As for that huge camera island... well, it houses an impressive 64MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens. You also get a a 12MP wide-angle camera and the usual 5MP depth sensor that's usually just upping up the count.



What's the fourth sensor, then? Why, the all-important macro mode lens attached to a 5MP sensor that a lot of manufacturers put these days when they want to cover all bases and brag their handset has a quad camera. Finally, a 32MP selfie shooter is housed in the centered punch hole at the front.









Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW price and release date on Verizon

The The Galaxy A71 5G UW will be available in Samsung's new "Prism Crush" hues made possible by the 3D Glasstic design in Black, White, Pink, and Blue colors some time this month priced at just $599, making it the cheapest 2020 5G phone you can get on Verizon.





That's just a Benjamin more than the 5G model of the Galaxy A51 5G, but it is the starting price of the Galaxy A71 5G UW, as there is a variety of memory and storage configurations to choose from, so it remains to be seen which ones Verizon has chosen to put in its roster.





Needless to say, the handset will sport Android 10 out of the box, with Samsung's One UI 2.0 on top, taking us one step closer to the idea for the Galaxy S20 series, but on a budget. The combination of a large display, plastic body you won't have to guard that much, outstanding battery life and frugal integrated 5G chipset from the world's largest phone maker certainly sounds enticing.

There will soon be a brand new 5G midranger in Verizon's stable and we'd wager to bet it might give the Motorola, Samsung S-line, and OnePlus phones of this world a run for their $799-$1399 money.