Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses

The 2020 A-series bears all the hallmarks of the S20 design, what with the centered punch hole for the front camera, and the unique rectangular camera island on the back that serves as a visual hint for the handset's camera prowess. Here's a specs and features primer on what to expect when these Galaxy A-series 2020 phones hit Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile.

Galaxy A71 5G design, specs and camera





The phone has a huge 6.7-inch 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution display of Samsung's Super AMOLED variety which predicates the largish 6.44 x 2.99 x 0.30 inch (163.6 x 76 x 7.7 mm) dimensions, but Samsung managed to keep things fairly light at 6.31 oz (179 g). How?





Well, this gargantuan model eschews the complete glass build and fuses it with plastic, making the A71 a phone you won't have to baby as much. In fact, Samsung calls the material "glasstic," so it's a fusion of the two but the result is both aesthetically and ergonomically pleasing.





An octa-core chipset of the midrange Snapdragon variety, either 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a large 4500mAh battery with fast 25W charging round up the good offering. As for that huge camera island... well, it houses an impressive 64MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens. You also get a a 12MP wide-angle camera and the usual 5MP depth sensor that's usually just upping up the count.





What's the fourth sensor, then? Why, the all-important macro mode lens attached to a 5MP sensor that a lot of manufacturers put these days when they want to cover all bases and brag their handset has a quad camera. Finally, a 32MP selfie shooter is housed in the centered punch hole at the front.









Galaxy A51 design, specs and camera





The A51 uses the same 3D Glasstic housing as its larger sibling but the display size is 6.5" making it the more compact option at 6.24 x 2.90 x 0.31 inches (158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9 mm). It's not just the size difference between the two, though, as Samsung is positioning the A51 below the A71 specswise.





The octa-core processor is of Samsung's own Exynos variety, the RAM and storage options go down to 4/6GB and 64/128GB, while the battery is cut down to 4000mAh with "just" 15W charging speed.





The photography kit is also downgraded from the A71 but still a very impressive quad camera set with 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and the same 5MP macro and depth sensor accouterments that the Galaxy A71 sports on the back.









Galaxy A71 5G and A51 prices and release date





The Galaxy A51 will be available in Samsung's new "Prism Crush" hues made possible by the 3D Glasstic design in Black, White, Pink, and Blue colors starting April 9 at $399.99 for the LTE version. The 5G model will come later for a Benjamin more.





The Galaxy A71 5G covers the same color palette at $599.99, depending on the memory configuration and should be launched near the summer, just like the A51 5G.



