Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 battery and charging speed: here’s what to expect
As Samsung already confirmed, it will host its next Unpacked event in late July. At this event, we expect the company to announce its all-new foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Just like last year's model, we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to pack monstrous performance and be able to take beautiful photos. But what about its battery life? Will it have a good battery life? Will it feature even better battery life than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4?
Yes, it's quite possible for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to have a good battery life and even better than the one of its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset since the rumors claim that its smaller cousin, the Z Flip 5, will have such silicon, and we all know that the Z Fold and the Z Flip are always powered by the same processor.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might have a 4400mAh battery. It is true that there is still no information regarding the battery capacity of the Z Fold 5, but we believe it is quite possible for Samsung's new foldable to use the same cells as its predecessor, which add up to 4400mAh.
Yes, we expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to have wireless charging. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has 10W wireless charging, and Samsung will most likely add 10W wireless charging to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as well.
Yes, we also anticipate the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to have reverse wireless charging. Such a feature already exists on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, so it makes sense for Samsung to offer it on its latest foldable. As for the reverse wireless charging speed, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could support 4.5W, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
According to the rumor mill, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will support 25W wired charging, which means you will need a compatible charger of at least 25W for the phone to be able to reach its maximum charging speed. Of course, you will need to buy one separately. Most likely, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 won't come with a charging brick in the box.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 would probably need about 73 minutes to fully charge itself if it packs a 4400mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with that exact battery size and charging speed and fills up its tank in around 73 minutes. Of course, if Samsung decides to put a bigger battery into its Galaxy Z Fold 5, the phone will need slightly more time to fully charge itself at that wattage.
Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have better battery life?
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is more power efficient than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which means that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could indeed have better battery life.
How much battery will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have?
Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have wireless charging?
Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have reverse wireless charging?
What charger will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 use?
How fast will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 charge?
