New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak adds even more credence to minimal visual changes
1
Just a couple of days ago, Google announced the Pixel Fold — its first entry in the foldable phone arena. But the big G is still a newborn when it comes to this form factor, and it has some catching up to do until it can challenge other major players such as Samsung, for example.
We can't exactly say that Samsung alone makes the best foldable phones on the market, but the company has worked hard at improving them throughout the past few years, as well as reducing their price. This year, the tech giant is expected to announce its next generation of foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, some time during July, which is roughly a month earlier than last year.
Since we are so close to the expected announcement date, we already know quite a bit about these phones, but that doesn't mean any more won't come out. On that note, images of what seems the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5's transparent case have surfaced, curtesy to the reputable leaker Ice Universe.
Not that we did not know from recent renders of Z Fold 5, but this clear case once again shows that there would be little change when it comes to the design of Samsung's high-end foldable. Mr. Universe has even gone through the trouble of placing a Galaxy Z Fold 4 transparent case right next to the supposed Fold 5 one, to showcase how similar in fact they are.
Despite not changing too much on the outside, however, there are some hints pointing at upgrades to the hinge mechanism in order to reduce the infamous crease on the Z Fold 5. We also expect to see a bigger 3.4" cover display that will also be in the form of a square, as well as slimmer bezels for the inner screen.
Popular stories
12 May, 2023New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak adds even more credence to minimal visual changes
25 Apr, 2023Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 dimensions suggest minimal design revisions
10 Apr, 2023Even bigger cover screens and predictable release dates tipped for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 now
06 Apr, 2023These rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 camera specs don't sound very encouraging
29 Mar, 2023Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: