New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak adds even more credence to minimal visual changes









Ice Universe Since we are so close to the expected announcement date, we already know quite a bit about these phones, but that doesn't mean any more won't come out. On that note, images of what seems the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 's transparent case have surfaced, curtesy to the reputable leaker





Not that we did not know from recent renders of Z Fold 5 , but this clear case once again shows that there would be little change when it comes to the design of Samsung's high-end foldable. Mr. Universe has even gone through the trouble of placing a Galaxy Z Fold 4 transparent case right next to the supposed Fold 5 one, to showcase how similar in fact they are.





Despite not changing too much on the outside, however, there are some hints pointing at upgrades to the hinge mechanism in order to reduce the infamous crease on the Z Fold 5. We also expect to see a bigger 3.4" cover display that will also be in the form of a square, as well as slimmer bezels for the inner screen.