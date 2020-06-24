AT&T Sprint Samsung Android 5G

Samsung's ambitious 5G flagship schedule for this fall may have been fully revealed

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 24, 2020, 9:38 AM
Samsung is sparing no effort in its attempt to rebound after several painful months of sluggish global smartphone sales, with an entire stack of high-end models reportedly prepared for a simultaneous virtual announcement on August 5.

At first glance, it might seem like the company is trying too hard and doing too many things at once, but according to a new story in South Korea's ET News online publication (translated here), Samsung has a plan to essentially flood the market in waves.

Otherwise put, the tech giant could be looking to get the most out of a challenging Galaxy Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G production situation, releasing the two foldable devices separately from the Galaxy Note 20 series.

Joint announcements followed by three successive commercial waves 


Unsurprisingly, Samsung's new release schedule will kick off with the commercial debut of the Note 20 and Note 20+ (or Note 20 Ultra) sometime in August. Unfortunately, ET News has absolutely no inside information to share on these two S Pen-wielding giants, merely confirming there are indeed two models in the pipeline with "different performances, such as screen size."


Of course, the size may not prove to be the most striking difference between the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G, as the former variant is widely expected to lose the curves of its predecessor and settle for a significantly lower display resolution than its big brother. Many other specs and features are also pretty much out of the bag, although there are still plenty of unanswered questions as well, including the smaller version's camera details and downgrades compared to the larger phone.

Speaking of large phones, the Galaxy Fold 2 is tipped to go on sale in September with a main foldable screen measuring around 7.6 inches in diagonal and supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology and a front display enlarged from 4.7 to 6.2 inches or so with the help of a trendy hole punch and virtually no bezels.

Alongside this entirely new foldable device, Samsung is reportedly planning to release a 5G-enabled variant of the first-gen Galaxy Z Flip too in September with little to no design revisions and an identical spec sheet apart from a vastly improved Snapdragon 865 processor. That already sounds like a jam-packed flagship timetable, but the company actually has one more thing (wink, wink) in the works that may or may not be unveiled in early August.

Don't disregard the wild card Lite flagship


That's right, the so-called "Galaxy S20 Fan Edition" (or FE) is unlikely to be held off until January 2021, which kind of makes sense considering the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas might not take place after all.


While we're still light on details regarding this particular model, you can think of it as a sequel to the Galaxy S10 Lite unveiled back in January 2020. Of course, that means a Galaxy S20 Lite name could be on the cards alongside a large and flat display with a centered hole punch, standard 5G connectivity (at least in the US), 128 gigs of internal storage space, at least 6 gigs of RAM, a Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a reasonable price point of around $700.

Technically, this is not what we'd normally consider a flagship model, but Samsung could ramp up the marketing and mass manufacturing of the S20 Fan Edition compared to the S10 Lite to try to adapt to a pandemic-affected public shifting its attention, focus, and money to "value flagships" like this upcoming bad boy and the recently released Galaxy A71 5G.

By the way, ET News today lends further credence to rumors of Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live rollouts in August while oddly mentioning nothing about the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note20+
Samsung Galaxy Note20+ View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

5.0
 Read Full Review
$1300 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on
$1200 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 View Full specs
  • Display 7.6 inches
    2213 x 1689 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

