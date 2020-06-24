Samsung's ambitious 5G flagship schedule for this fall may have been fully revealed
Joint announcements followed by three successive commercial waves
Unsurprisingly, Samsung's new release schedule will kick off with the commercial debut of the Note 20 and Note 20+ (or Note 20 Ultra) sometime in August. Unfortunately, ET News has absolutely no inside information to share on these two S Pen-wielding giants, merely confirming there are indeed two models in the pipeline with "different performances, such as screen size."
Of course, the size may not prove to be the most striking difference between the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G, as the former variant is widely expected to lose the curves of its predecessor and settle for a significantly lower display resolution than its big brother. Many other specs and features are also pretty much out of the bag, although there are still plenty of unanswered questions as well, including the smaller version's camera details and downgrades compared to the larger phone.
Speaking of large phones, the Galaxy Fold 2 is tipped to go on sale in September with a main foldable screen measuring around 7.6 inches in diagonal and supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology and a front display enlarged from 4.7 to 6.2 inches or so with the help of a trendy hole punch and virtually no bezels.
Alongside this entirely new foldable device, Samsung is reportedly planning to release a 5G-enabled variant of the first-gen Galaxy Z Flip too in September with little to no design revisions and an identical spec sheet apart from a vastly improved Snapdragon 865 processor. That already sounds like a jam-packed flagship timetable, but the company actually has one more thing (wink, wink) in the works that may or may not be unveiled in early August.
Don't disregard the wild card Lite flagship
That's right, the so-called "Galaxy S20 Fan Edition" (or FE) is unlikely to be held off until January 2021, which kind of makes sense considering the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas might not take place after all.
While we're still light on details regarding this particular model, you can think of it as a sequel to the Galaxy S10 Lite unveiled back in January 2020. Of course, that means a Galaxy S20 Lite name could be on the cards alongside a large and flat display with a centered hole punch, standard 5G connectivity (at least in the US), 128 gigs of internal storage space, at least 6 gigs of RAM, a Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a reasonable price point of around $700.
Technically, this is not what we'd normally consider a flagship model, but Samsung could ramp up the marketing and mass manufacturing of the S20 Fan Edition compared to the S10 Lite to try to adapt to a pandemic-affected public shifting its attention, focus, and money to "value flagships" like this upcoming bad boy and the recently released Galaxy A71 5G.
By the way, ET News today lends further credence to rumors of Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live rollouts in August while oddly mentioning nothing about the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+.