Looks like the Galaxy Fold 2 will have a lower battery capacity than its predecessor
A regulatory authority has apparently greenlit the battery components of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, revealing its battery capacity in the process.
Like its progenitor, the new foldable phone will have two batteries inside, which apparently carry the model numbers EB-BF916ABY and EB-BF917ABY, with rated capacities of 2090mAh and 2275mAh, respectively.
Upcoming #Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 comes with 4365mAh battery (Rated capacity).— the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) June 16, 2020
Dual-battery system : 2090mAh+2275mAh pic.twitter.com/qmDAmt4LxK
This would give the Galaxy Fold 2 a combined capacity of 4,365mAh. For comparison, the Galaxy Fold has a capacity of 4,380mAh.
Granted, the difference is not huge, but it's still a bit puzzling that Samsung would supposedly be equipping the Galaxy Fold 2 with a smaller battery. Foldable phones are touted as multitasking and productivity devices, which makes battery life all the more important.
The OG Fold sport a 7.3-inches main display and a 4.6-inches cover display. The Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly be a little larger, with the main screen measuring either 7.59-inches or 7.7-inches and the outer display coming in at 6.23-inches.
The inner screen is expected to support a refresh rate of 120Hz, which will make it more power-hungry. However, that will likely be countered with the LTPO backplane technology, which will boost power efficiency by up to 20 percent.
So, whether battery life reduces or stays the same remains to be seen.
The Galaxy Fold 2 will probably be announced next month. Although it might sport smaller batteries, it will still be a huge upgrade over Samsung's first foldable device, thanks to a faster chipset, sturdier screen, and better camera specs. That is, if the rumors turn out to be true.
It is expected to cost around $1880-$1895, which will make it a little more affordable than the original device. Additionally, cheaper variants are supposedly in the works too.
Alongside the Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung will reportedly also launch the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip during the event.
