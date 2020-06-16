Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G supply will reportedly remain limited through the end of 2020





He claims that manufacturing will begin in August and the phones will hit the shelves later that month or in September. Even then, supply will be limited. That's because the scarcity of the Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) layer that's going to be on top of the displays of the Galaxy Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G. Supply will likely remain constrained until 2021.





Production really not starting till August. Almost none in July. Gonna be a late August or September launch. UTG volumes constrained until 2021, so order either early. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 16, 2020







As a result, both foldable phones will likely be hard to get initially.





Young also believes that the Galaxy Note 20 Plus/Ultra will be pushed back a little. As with the foldables, the problem here seems to be a supply-side issue. Apparently, it's related to the production of the Low Temperature Polysilicon Oxide (LTPO) panels.





Certainly on the Note 20. Wouldn’t be surprised if Note 20 Plus/Ultra is delayed a little due to LTPO ramp... — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 16, 2020







The Galaxy Note 20 is expected to come with an LTPO display which would allow for a dynamic refresh rate. Because of this tech, the Note 20 Ultra's 120Hz screen will be power efficient.





Despite these hold-ups, Samsung will still likely reveal the phones next month. The standard Note 20 will supposedly go on sale first, followed by the Note 20 Ultra, and ultimately, the foldable phones. Fold 2 will reportedly arrive before the Z Flip 5G.





It goes without saying that it seems like a pretty messy release timeline. However, as long as the new products are released in close proximity, consumers will likely be okay with it.







