The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will bring more than 5G to the table

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 18, 2020, 5:17 AM
Of Samsung's multiple new high-end smartphones reportedly scheduled for an online-only announcement on August 5, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip received the least amount of attention from leakers and industry pundits in the last few months.

That's obviously because everyone expected or merely assumed this "new" handset would look an awful lot like the original Z Flip, both inside and out. More specifically, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G was widely rumored to bring support for the next gold standard in cellular connectivity to the table while retaining the rest of its forerunner's specs and features, as well as its flexible design.

But based on a freshly discovered pre-release benchmark, there's actually one additional upgrade in the pipeline. It's also a big one that will essentially bring the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G in line with the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 families in a key department. We're talking about processing power, an area where the 4G LTE-only Z Flip made a bit of a compromise, settling for a Snapdragon 855+ SoC to help keep the price point relatively low.


Well, the Z Flip 5G is apparently not concerned about that, packing a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 chipset codenamed "kona." This should provide a significant enhancement in raw speed compared to the "msmnile" motherboard of the Z Flip 4G, as well as S10 and Note 10-series devices, but for what it's worth, Samsung doesn't seem to be planning a similar memory upgrade.

The SM-F707B variant put through the Geekbench 5 motions earlier today comes with the same 8GB RAM count as the original Galaxy Z Flip, which might allow the 5G-capable foldable handset to remain somewhat affordable, at least compared to the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Fold 2

That being said, you can definitely expect a higher price tag than $1,380 now, as well as limited supply until 2021 after a late August or September launch, according to the newest whispers around the supply chain water cooler.

