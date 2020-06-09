Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly not include S Pen support



Previous rumors had indicated that Samsung's next flagship foldable phone will ship with an S Pen. Apparently, Samsung is no longer going to bundle in a stylus with the phone because of its inability to withstand the S Pen.



The displays of foldable phones are pretty fragile. Even though the Galaxy Fold 2 will likely sport an Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) display, it would still not be as resilient as conventional displays. Although the UTG layer is a step above the plastic polyimide film the original Fold had, it's still prone to scratches.



For a perspective, the Galaxy Note 10's Gorilla Glass 6 is over ten times thicker than Galaxy Z Flip's UTG. Samsung knows better than to take a risk. The first generation Galaxy Fold was rushed to the market prematurely and we all know how that turned out. A plastic film supposedly offers better impact resistance than UTG, but it's still not robust enough to support a stylus.





Even without S Pen support, the Galaxy Fold 2 would likely be a significant upgrade over its successor. The device is expected to have a buttery smooth 120Hz main screen, better camera specs, and a bigger battery.



Despite these upgrades, the phone is rumored to be a tad bit more affordable than Samsung's first bendable device. The Galaxy Fold was priced at $1,980 and the Fold 2 will likely go for $100 less.



Galaxy Fold 2's successor will likely come with the S Pen