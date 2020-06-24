Samsung's next Galaxy Z Flip variant is coming soon with 5G support for three US carriers
Perhaps more importantly, the standards organization reveals the upgraded device will come soon in multiple different versions for both the US and international markets, including one seemingly designed specifically for Sprint use and another compatible with both T-Mobile and AT&T's networks.
Of course, there's no doubt in our mind that the US unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5G will also offer Verizon support, but unless something changes at the last minute, said support is likely to be limited to 4G LTE speeds. That pretty much corroborates Max Weinbach's speculation from a few weeks ago that the phone will not be sold directly by Big Red with mmWave technology in tow.
In other words, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will probably not be able to deliver the highest download speeds available in the US right now, settling for low and mid-band numbers on T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint. In case you're wondering, the original 4G LTE-only Z Flip edition is sold in AT&T and Sprint stores, with T-Mobile likely to join the fun as far as the 5G-capable model is concerned for even wider US availability.
Unfortunately, rumor has it production volumes for both the Galaxy Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G will be "constrained" until some point in 2021, so you might not be able to actually order either of the two foldable devices by late August or September. Even more importantly, you'll want to hurry and spend your $1,500 and up as soon as the phones go up for sale if you don't like waiting for months on end.