Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 renders show off worthy but not revolutionary iPad Pro 11 rival





Bigger is better













Hence, you shouldn't be surprised to hear the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 will stand significantly taller than both its predecessor and direct Apple-made rival, at 253.7 mm. An increase in width is also expected compared to the Tab S6, although thanks to its rectangular design, the Tab S7 is still a lot narrower than the square-shaped iPad Pro 11.





Last but not least in terms of dimensions, the device thickness is tipped to jump from an outright anorexic 5.7 mm to a slightly heartier 6.3 mm, which lends further credence to recent speculation of a battery capacity upgrade from 7,040 to 7,760mAh





Needless to point out the screen bezels seem largely unchanged, while the rear-facing camera setup could combine two imaging sensors and an LED flash module or a grand total of three shooters. The latter theory is fairly unlikely, according to Steve Hemmerstoffer , which means Samsung probably has no intention to challenge the imaging prowess and neat 3D LiDAR scanner tricks of the latest iPad Pro generation

Many key specs and the official price are up in the air





But that certainly doesn't mean you should completely ignore the Galaxy Tab S7, especially if Samsung gets its price point right. If history is any indication, this bad boy will pack a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor, as well as at least 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space.









You will also get a productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen included as standard in a retail price expected to circle the $650 mark in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only variant, and judging from today's renders, a familiar metal build, and surprise, surprise, a side-mounted fingerprint reader.





The latter appears to be making a somewhat unexpected comeback after featuring on the Galaxy Tab S5e . The Tab S6 went the in-display biometric recognition route, which sounds better in theory but still suffers from reliability and security standpoints.



