Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 renders show off worthy but not revolutionary iPad Pro 11 rival

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 11, 2020, 3:54 PM
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 renders show off worthy but not revolutionary iPad Pro 11 rival
Now that we know the Galaxy Watch 3 and Buds Live will be unveiled next month ahead of a commercial debut timed to largely coincide with the official announcement of the Note 20 duo, Fold 2, and Z Flip 5G, the launch schedule of the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ 5G remains the biggest unanswered question as far as impending Samsung devices are concerned.

While we're sad to inform you we have nothing to report on that particular front today, the mobile tech leaking machine that is known as @OnLeaks is offering us (in partnership with Pigtou) our first look at the smaller of the company's two undoubtedly fast-approaching high-end slates.

Bigger is better


As rumored all the way back in April, this "regular-sized" Tab S7 is expected to sport a pretty massive 11-inch display, thus going directly up against the smaller iPad Pro (2020) variant. Unfortunately, today's leaked factory CAD-based renders make Samsung's decision to not revolutionize the design of last year's 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S6 crystal clear.


Hence, you shouldn't be surprised to hear the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 will stand significantly taller than both its predecessor and direct Apple-made rival, at 253.7 mm. An increase in width is also expected compared to the Tab S6, although thanks to its rectangular design, the Tab S7 is still a lot narrower than the square-shaped iPad Pro 11. 

Last but not least in terms of dimensions, the device thickness is tipped to jump from an outright anorexic 5.7 mm to a slightly heartier 6.3 mm, which lends further credence to recent speculation of a battery capacity upgrade from 7,040 to 7,760mAh.

Needless to point out the screen bezels seem largely unchanged, while the rear-facing camera setup could combine two imaging sensors and an LED flash module or a grand total of three shooters. The latter theory is fairly unlikely, according to Steve Hemmerstoffer, which means Samsung probably has no intention to challenge the imaging prowess and neat 3D LiDAR scanner tricks of the latest iPad Pro generation.

Many key specs and the official price are up in the air


But that certainly doesn't mean you should completely ignore the Galaxy Tab S7, especially if Samsung gets its price point right. If history is any indication, this bad boy will pack a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor, as well as at least 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space.

 

You will also get a productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen included as standard in a retail price expected to circle the $650 mark in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only variant, and judging from today's renders, a familiar metal build, and surprise, surprise, a side-mounted fingerprint reader. 

The latter appears to be making a somewhat unexpected comeback after featuring on the Galaxy Tab S5e. The Tab S6 went the in-display biometric recognition route, which sounds better in theory but still suffers from reliability and security standpoints.

Of course, the Galaxy Tab S7+ could look different from its "little" brother, with its absolutely massive battery and optional 5G support sounding like they would go great with a sleeker design getting rid of bezels altogether in favor of a modern hole punch look. That's little more than wishful thinking, mind you, although Samsung is not usually the type of company that likes to leave Huawei alone at the forefront of innovation. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Android 11 R Preview: A quality of life update
Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live will likely beat the Note 20 to market
Popular stories
Android 11 beta 1 is here; here's how to install it on your Pixel 2 and later

Popular stories

Popular stories
Once again we implore you to delete this malicious Android app
Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
AT&T starts rolling out a potentially game-changing 5G technology
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has something in common with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and it's not good
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 and unnamed bean-shaped earbuds are officially confirmed now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless