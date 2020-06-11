Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 renders show off worthy but not revolutionary iPad Pro 11 rival
Bigger is better
Hence, you shouldn't be surprised to hear the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 will stand significantly taller than both its predecessor and direct Apple-made rival, at 253.7 mm. An increase in width is also expected compared to the Tab S6, although thanks to its rectangular design, the Tab S7 is still a lot narrower than the square-shaped iPad Pro 11.
Last but not least in terms of dimensions, the device thickness is tipped to jump from an outright anorexic 5.7 mm to a slightly heartier 6.3 mm, which lends further credence to recent speculation of a battery capacity upgrade from 7,040 to 7,760mAh.
Needless to point out the screen bezels seem largely unchanged, while the rear-facing camera setup could combine two imaging sensors and an LED flash module or a grand total of three shooters. The latter theory is fairly unlikely, according to Steve Hemmerstoffer, which means Samsung probably has no intention to challenge the imaging prowess and neat 3D LiDAR scanner tricks of the latest iPad Pro generation.
Many key specs and the official price are up in the air
But that certainly doesn't mean you should completely ignore the Galaxy Tab S7, especially if Samsung gets its price point right. If history is any indication, this bad boy will pack a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor, as well as at least 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space.
You will also get a productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen included as standard in a retail price expected to circle the $650 mark in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only variant, and judging from today's renders, a familiar metal build, and surprise, surprise, a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
The latter appears to be making a somewhat unexpected comeback after featuring on the Galaxy Tab S5e. The Tab S6 went the in-display biometric recognition route, which sounds better in theory but still suffers from reliability and security standpoints.
Of course, the Galaxy Tab S7+ could look different from its "little" brother, with its absolutely massive battery and optional 5G support sounding like they would go great with a sleeker design getting rid of bezels altogether in favor of a modern hole punch look. That's little more than wishful thinking, mind you, although Samsung is not usually the type of company that likes to leave Huawei alone at the forefront of innovation.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Galaxy Tab S7 leaks (6 updates)
-
Now reading
11 June Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 renders show off worthy but not revolutionary iPad Pro 11 rival
-
9 June The 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will pack a fittingly large battery
-
9 June The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ and its 5G support are essentially confirmed
-
26 May The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
-
20 April Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is reportedly headed for Western markets