This rare AirPods Pro 3 offer is absolutely worth your attention
It's not every day that you can save $49 on one of the best wireless earbuds!
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AirPods Pro 3 were last on sale, but Amazon is once again offering a pretty sweet discount. Right now, the premium wireless earbuds are down by $49, making them a rare bargain.It’s been almost a month since the
In case you missed it, December’s sale came with a $50 price cut, which was the best price ever available at Amazon. So, while the current discount isn’t the lowest ever, it’s still very close to it. Be sure to hurry up, though — I’ve rarely seen AirPods deals this good last long.
By the way, if $200 seems a bit much for a pair of earbuds, even if they’re some of the best on the market, consider the AirPods 4. Walmart is currently slashing $68 off the model with active noise cancellation, bringing it down to a much more affordable price of $111.
More importantly, the ANC performance is absolutely stunning here. Expect the whole world around you to basically disappear once it kicks in. Whether you’re commuting, traveling, or just need extra peace during your listening sessions, these won’t let you down.
What about audio quality? It’s absolutely brilliant. With a balanced output right out of the gate, these are suitable for any music genre, as well as podcasts. That said, if you’re used to customizing your sound, I’ve got bad news for you: the companion app doesn’t provide any EQ tweaking. If that’s a dealbreaker for you, you might want to consider the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro instead.
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In case you missed it, December’s sale came with a $50 price cut, which was the best price ever available at Amazon. So, while the current discount isn’t the lowest ever, it’s still very close to it. Be sure to hurry up, though — I’ve rarely seen AirPods deals this good last long.
By the way, if $200 seems a bit much for a pair of earbuds, even if they’re some of the best on the market, consider the AirPods 4. Walmart is currently slashing $68 off the model with active noise cancellation, bringing it down to a much more affordable price of $111.
Although a bit steep even at their current $49 discount, the AirPods 3 Pro check all the boxes. For starters, these fellas boast a pretty comfortable design, offering all-day wear without ear fatigue.
More importantly, the ANC performance is absolutely stunning here. Expect the whole world around you to basically disappear once it kicks in. Whether you’re commuting, traveling, or just need extra peace during your listening sessions, these won’t let you down.
What about audio quality? It’s absolutely brilliant. With a balanced output right out of the gate, these are suitable for any music genre, as well as podcasts. That said, if you’re used to customizing your sound, I’ve got bad news for you: the companion app doesn’t provide any EQ tweaking. If that’s a dealbreaker for you, you might want to consider the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro instead.
But if the sound quality and ANC performance are enough to convince you, now’s definitely the time to grab the AirPods Pro 3. Act fast and save $49 while this rare Amazon offer lasts.
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