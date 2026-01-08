Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

This rare AirPods Pro 3 offer is absolutely worth your attention

It's not every day that you can save $49 on one of the best wireless earbuds!

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AirPods Pro 3 earbuds in a person's palm.
View now at Amazon
It’s been almost a month since the AirPods Pro 3 were last on sale, but Amazon is once again offering a pretty sweet discount. Right now, the premium wireless earbuds are down by $49, making them a rare bargain.

Now's the time to save $49 on the AirPods Pro 3

$49 off (20%)
An ultra-rare discount on the AirPods Pro 3 has just popped up at Amazon. Right now, Apple fans can save a tempting $49 on these wireless earbuds, which brings them down to their second-best price ever. Don't waste time and save while the offer lasts.
Buy at Amazon

Save 38% on the AirPods 4 with ANC

$111
$179
$68 off (38%)
In case you're looking for a more affordable pair of Apple earbuds, I'd recommend the AirPods 4 instead. Right now, Walmart sells the model with ANC for 38% off, landing it at an unmissable price.
Buy at Walmart
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In case you missed it, December’s sale came with a $50 price cut, which was the best price ever available at Amazon. So, while the current discount isn’t the lowest ever, it’s still very close to it. Be sure to hurry up, though — I’ve rarely seen AirPods deals this good last long.

By the way, if $200 seems a bit much for a pair of earbuds, even if they’re some of the best on the market, consider the AirPods 4. Walmart is currently slashing $68 off the model with active noise cancellation, bringing it down to a much more affordable price of $111.

Although a bit steep even at their current $49 discount, the AirPods 3 Pro check all the boxes. For starters, these fellas boast a pretty comfortable design, offering all-day wear without ear fatigue.

More importantly, the ANC performance is absolutely stunning here. Expect the whole world around you to basically disappear once it kicks in. Whether you’re commuting, traveling, or just need extra peace during your listening sessions, these won’t let you down.

What about audio quality? It’s absolutely brilliant. With a balanced output right out of the gate, these are suitable for any music genre, as well as podcasts. That said, if you’re used to customizing your sound, I’ve got bad news for you: the companion app doesn’t provide any EQ tweaking. If that’s a dealbreaker for you, you might want to consider the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro instead.

But if the sound quality and ANC performance are enough to convince you, now’s definitely the time to grab the AirPods Pro 3. Act fast and save $49 while this rare Amazon offer lasts.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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