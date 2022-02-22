It's raining "new" Apples and Androids: Time for one iPhone and Galaxy every other year?

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

So, let's explore the future of the slab phone as we know it!

Phone manufacturers pay too much attention to the cameras?





real camera





incredible sandwich photos.



Has the traditional slab phone reached its peak form?



But here comes another question. If phone-makers pay so much attention to cameras, is it because everything else about our phones is already perfect, and perhaps we are about to move on to bigger and better things?



Let's take a look at the pillars of a great slab phone and see if they can get any better. Spoiler: It depends.



Display

Arguably the most important part of the phone, as it's your window to everything you do with it - you use it all the time. The first (dumb) phones had pixelated, monochrome displays, which served a functional purpose. Nowadays, smartphone displays are incredible because they are used for entertainment (if I had to choose one word). Nowadays, some of the most popular apps globally involve your phone's camera - Instagram for taking photos or TikTok for short videos. I mean, we literally take photos of our sandwiches. Phone-makers know that, and of course, try to give us what we want...But here comes another question. If phone-makers pay so much attention to cameras, is it because everything else about our phones is already perfect, and perhaps we are about to move on to bigger and better things?Let's take a look at the pillars of a great slab phone and see if they can get any better.Arguably the most important part of the phone, as it's your window to everything you do with it - you use it all the time. The first (dumb) phones had pixelated, monochrome displays, which served a functional purpose. Nowadays, smartphone displays are incredible because they are used for entertainment (if I had to choose one word).





You could argue the new Galaxy S22+ is the pinnacle of the slab phone display - it has a super smooth, super-bright, and super bezel-less screen. Then again, I'd argue the only thing left to do with all mainstream phones, including the S22, is to tuck the selfie camera under the display for a truly full-screen experience.





But it's not like a small punch-hole camera bothers me anyway. Moreover, Xiaomi's already done a killer job in that regard with the



Battery (life)

Now, here's where it gets more interesting. While software optimization has helped some phones like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and my old Huawei P30 Pro manage to last two days on a charge (with moderate use), we're still far from significant innovations in terms of battery tech. But it's not like a small punch-hole camera bothers me anyway. Moreover, Xiaomi's already done a killer job in that regard with the Mi Mix 4 , so we know it's about time more phone-makers jump on board.Now, here's where it gets more interesting. While software optimization has helped some phones like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and my old Huawei P30 Pro manage to last two days on a charge (with moderate use), we're still far from significant innovations in terms of battery tech.



As of now, scientists and engineers are still working on new solid-state lithium batteries, which promise to be longer-lasting than the current ones, as well as safer - the Galaxy Note 7 likely wouldn't have exploded if it used a solid-state battery.











That's alongside the GaN battery tech we've been hearing about for years, which still seems a bit too pricey to appeal to phone-makers. The main idea behind GaN is efficiency. Anker sells chargers with that tech, which are significantly smaller than traditional fast chargers but still able to support very high speeds. For better or worse, that's about as close as we'll get to taking advantage of GaN… for now.



Performance

In a nutshell, phones like the They are more than capable . For example, Apple's A15 Bionic chip can go toe-to-toe with some high-end PC processors from Intel and AMD. As a matter of fact, a number of Apple patents related to solid-state lithium batteries for iPhone have already been filed. Perhaps Cupertino is about to surprise us soon? Fingers crossed.That's alongside the GaN battery tech we've been hearing about for years, which still seems a bit too pricey to appeal to phone-makers. The main idea behind GaN is efficiency. Anker sells chargers with that tech, which are significantly smaller than traditional fast chargers but still able to support very high speeds. For better or worse, that's about as close as we'll get to taking advantage of GaN… for now.In a nutshell, phones like the iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 are not just powerful enough for what we need them to do.... For example, Apple's A15 Bionic chip can go toe-to-toe with some high-end PC processors from Intel and AMD.





So, needless to say - power is in the bag.



Camera

And of course, I've left the camera system for the end.



Although after Huawei's incredible 2-3 year aggressive innovation spell that started with the P20 Pro, phone camera upgrades seem rather incremental, I certainly believe they could still evolve into something different. Go backwards, if you will.



See, I believe phones must go back to using a single camera lens. Of course, this one camera must be good enough for everything from zoom to low-light to portrait photography. The good news is that I certainly think this is achievable.



However, that's also nothing more than a hot take. Will it happen? I believe it might. Check out my



Why I'm looking forward to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Google's Pixel Fold



And all of the boring greatness of current slab phones brings me to one single conclusion. I think I need a new form factor. I think we need a new form factor.



Currently, my primary phone is a Pixel 6 Pro, and before that, I used the Huawei P30 Pro. Neither of them is particularly compact, but they have another thing in common - they run on Android, and as someone who needs to keep up with iOS, I can't stay completely out of Apple's walled garden. That's why Apple's M series of chips found in modern MacBooks are based on the same A15 Bionic SoC architecture from the iPhone 13.And of course, I've left the camera system for the end.Although after Huawei's incredible 2-3 year aggressive innovation spell that started with the P20 Pro, phone camera upgrades seem rather incremental, I certainly believe they could still evolve into something different.See, I believe phones must go back to using a single camera lens. Of course, this one camera must be good enough for everything from zoom to low-light to portrait photography. The good news is that I certainly think this is achievable.However, that's also nothing more than a hot take. Will it happen? I believe it might. Check out my "About the sensational return of single-camera phones: How, when, and why" story to find out more.And all of theof current slab phones brings me to one single conclusion. I think I need a new form factor. I thinkneed a new form factor.Currently, my primary phone is a Pixel 6 Pro, and before that, I used the Huawei P30 Pro. Neither of them is particularly compact, but they have another thing in common - they run on Android, and as someone who needs to keep up with iOS, I can't stay completely out of Apple's walled garden.





So, I also have an iPhone 8. This one happens to be super compact, which is why I love taking it out with me when I travel, go to the gym, go for a walk, or do an outdoor jog. Of course, when I'm consuming media, especially at home, I reach out for my Pixel 6 Pro.









It finally hit me. I don't need to choose…



While I'd love a rollable that expands from one side, these aren't going mainstream just yet. So, the obvious solution for me would be a foldable phone . However, the only foldable that I can buy and use without potential Google compatibility issues is Samsung's



Sadly, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is… unpolished

Unfortunately, Samsung's Z Fold 3 is full of compromises that I simply can't get over. What's shocking to me is that this is Samsung's third version of a foldable phone-tablet, and the South Korean company still doesn't seem to be able to get it quite right. While I'd love a rollable that expands from one side, these aren't going mainstream just yet. So, the obvious solution for me would be a. However, the only foldable that I can buy and use without potential Google compatibility issues is Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unfortunately, Samsung's Z Fold 3 is full of compromises that I simply can't get over. What's shocking to me is that this is Samsung's third version of a foldable phone-tablet, and the South Korean company still doesn't seem to be able to get it quite right.









Feels like a heavy remote control due to its weirdly tall outer screen. Has a visible crease that runs down the middle of the display, which you can feel when scrolling. Still leaves a noticeable gap when closed, which is a disaster waiting to happen. Uses a somewhat experimental under-display selfie camera solution, which isn't nearly as good as Xiaomi's current tech. Comes with a very good, but unimpressive set of cameras compared to my current camera favorite, the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Especially for that launch price!

Although the Galaxy Z Fold 3 currently goes for as low as €900 on eBay, which is literally half of its original launch price (€1,800) here in Europe, I'm still not convinced. Who knows... I might end up giving it a shot, but even if I did, it might be a mistake, which I know I'm making.



Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Google Pixel Fold: The one you've been waiting for?

But guess what? My foldable phone of choice might be on the way!



If Samsung addresses the aforementioned issues and basically makes a foldable similar to the The Galaxy Z Fold 3:Although the Galaxy Z Fold 3 currently goes for as low as €900 on eBay, which is literally half of its original launch price (€1,800) here in Europe, I'm still not convinced. Who knows... I might end up giving it a shot, but even if I did, it might be a mistake, which I know I'm making.If Samsung addresses the aforementioned issues and basically makes a foldable similar to the Honor Magic V , I'd be first in line for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Unfortunately, recent leaks, coming from the one and only, Ross Young , tell us that Samsung might stick to more or less the same old design.









However, what makes me even more excited, is that the same reliable serial-leaker Ross Young just told us that Google's back at work to make a foldable Pixel after a small production hiccup! Yes!



According to Young, the Google Pixel Notepad (as it's currently believed to be called) is supposed to come with a smaller outer screen than the Fold 3 and Fold 4, which means there's a chance it might resemble an A small screen on the go, and a big one for entertainment!



Of course, what would make the Pixel Fold even more appealing is the clean



It gets better! It's rumored that Google's foldable will be significantly cheaper than what Samsung has to offer. Apparently, Google is aiming at the $1,399 price range, which would be the cherry on top. Of course, on the downside, judging by the Pixel 6, it's safe to assume that the Pixel Fold will be available in just a handful of markets (10-12).



Should Apple, Samsung, and Google start releasing new flagships every two years?



I don't know about you, but the fact that slab phones are becoming so dull due to the upgrades being so incremental, while foldables are getting better and better, leads me to one question. Still, as of now, we don't know much more about Samsung's plans in regards to the company's upcoming 2022 foldable, so let's not rush with any conclusions.However, what makes me even more excited, is that the same reliable serial-leaker Ross Young just told us that Google's back at work to make a foldable Pixel after a small production hiccup! Yes!According to Young, the Google Pixel Notepad (as it's currently believed to be called) is supposed to come with a smaller outer screen than the Fold 3 and Fold 4, which means there's a chance it might resemble an Oppo Find N , which I think I might prefer even over Honor's Magic V.Of course, what would make the Pixel Fold even more appealing is the clean Android 13 experience and the photo and video processing that's to be expected thanks to Tensor and Google's traditions in photography. It seems like the Pixel Fold becomes my top foldable crush of 2022, right up there with the Fold 4.It gets better! It's rumored that Google's foldable will be significantly cheaper than what Samsung has to offer. Apparently, Google is aiming at the $1,399 price range, which would be the cherry on top. Of course, on the downside, judging by the Pixel 6, it's safe to assume that the Pixel Fold will be available in just a handful of markets (10-12).I don't know about you, but the fact that slab phones are becoming so dull due to the upgrades being so incremental, while foldables are getting better and better, leads me to one question.





Do we need a traditional flagship release every year? Take a look at



Of course, I'm writing this from a consumer's perspective - not as a tech writer who always needs more new phones. So from a consumer's POV, wouldn't it be nice to catch a break from new flagship phones with "all-new" features?



Doesn't one set of iPhones, Galaxies, or Pixels every two years sound even more exciting? The suspense would be higher. Imagine if Sony starts releasing a new PlayStation every year, with minor upgrades like 5% better graphics? The enormous hype around the iconic console would die down.



Furthermore, one flagship release every couple of years wouldn't only streamline the upgrade process for most people, but it would give manufacturers twice as much time to test and optimize their hardware and software. Perhaps, then we wouldn't end up with a buggy and unpolished Pixel 6?



Just some food for thought. Let me know if you're with me. Take a look at Samsung . The company merged the Galaxy Note Ultra with the Galaxy S Ultra flagship to leave more room for their foldables launch in the fall.Of course, I'm writing this from a consumer's perspective - not as a tech writer who always needs more new phones. So from a consumer's POV, wouldn't it be nice to catch a break from new flagship phones with "all-new" features?Doesn't one set of iPhones, Galaxies, or Pixels every two years sound evenexciting? The suspense would be higher. Imagine if Sony starts releasing a new PlayStation every year, with minor upgrades like 5% better graphics? The enormous hype around the iconic console would die down.Furthermore, one flagship release every couple of years wouldn't only streamline the upgrade process for most people, but it would give manufacturers twice as much time to test and optimize their hardware and software. Perhaps, then we wouldn't end up with a buggy and unpolished Pixel 6?

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up