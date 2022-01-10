The Honor Magic V is now official: a foldable flagship that could rival the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Honor Magic V display and design

Okay, let's first look at the most attractive part of a foldable phone: its design and display. First off, the Magic V is available in three colors: Black, Space Silver, and Burnt Orange, with a large camera bump on the back housing its quad-camera system.







Honor Magic V camera

Honor Magic V specs





Here are the key specs of the Magic V:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

External display: 6.45-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 2560 x 1080 resolution, 431PPI

Internal display: 7.9-inch Foldable OLED, 90Hz refresh rate, 2272 x 1984 resolution, 381PPI

50MP f/1.9 Main camera

50MP f/2.2 Ultra-wide angle camera

50MP f/2.0 Spectrum Enchanced Camera

42MP f/2.4 front camera

12GB RAM + 256GB (or 512GB) storage

4750mAh battery, 66W wired charging support

Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12













Honor Magic UI 6.0

Alongside the Honor Magic V, the company is also debuting Honor Magic UI 6.0 to further enhance your foldable phone experience and give you more customized features you can enjoy. The AI Engine powering Magic UI 6.0 gives the foldable phone the ability to act as your personal assistant and to learn your habits and behaviors for tailored recommendations, travel reminders like check-in times, or boarding gate updates. And it learns and adapts to your work, study, or lifestyle choices.









And here comes one of the most important things that will allow you to take advantage of its big main screen: Multi-Windows support. You can enjoy different types of content at the same time, as well as customize and arrange the multi-windows as you like. On top of that, Magic V will detect and recommend content for your Multi-Windows based on your usage.







Honor Magic V availability

