Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
honor

The Honor Magic V is now official: a foldable flagship that could rival the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Iskra Petrova
By
0
The Honor Magic V is now official: a foldable flagship that could rival the Galaxy Z Fold 3
The Honor Magic V, the company's first flagship phone, is now officially unveiled for China, sporting a beautiful folding screen and the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The foldable phone brings a gorgeous symmetrical display, which Honor says is creaseless, a quad-camera display with a main sensor of 50MP, and a 66W ultra-fast charge for its 4,750mAh battery cell. Now, let's dive into more details of what Honor's first foldable phone brings to the table.

Honor Magic V display and design


Okay, let's first look at the most attractive part of a foldable phone: its design and display. First off, the Magic V is available in three colors: Black, Space Silver, and Burnt Orange, with a large camera bump on the back housing its quad-camera system.


Additionally, the Honor Magic V is made of high-strength titanium alloy, zirconium liquid metals, and high-strength carbon fibers, all of which ensure the phone is lightweight and balanced in the hand.

The cover screen of this Z Fold 3 competitor is a 6.45-inch curved OLD display and has a wider 21:3:9 aspect ratio, which makes it different than most foldable phones on the market as it is not as narrow as some of them. This size can also make it easier to use and more functional, looking quite like a traditional smartphone.

Unfolding the Honor Magic V, we will see a beautiful 7.9-inch display that Honor claims to be creaseless. Additionally, the cover screen supports a 120Hz display refresh rate for smooth animations, while the unfolded screen - 90Hz refresh rate.

Honor Magic V camera


The camera department is another area where the Honor Magic V promises quite a lot. The foldable phone is equipped with a quad-camera system with a 50MP main sensor. On the front, there is a mighty 42MP selfie camera that has three modes: Night, HDR, and Zoom.

The camera system of the Magic V is supported by Honor Image Engine, which is an advanced imaging system that uses AI to ensure you get an awesome experience with its cameras, no matter where you are and what you are taking photos of.

Honor Magic V specs


Here are the key specs of the Magic V:
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip
  • External display: 6.45-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 2560 x 1080 resolution, 431PPI
  • Internal display: 7.9-inch Foldable OLED, 90Hz refresh rate, 2272 x 1984 resolution, 381PPI
  • 50MP f/1.9 Main camera
  • 50MP f/2.2 Ultra-wide angle camera
  • 50MP f/2.0 Spectrum Enchanced Camera
  • 42MP f/2.4 front camera
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB (or 512GB) storage
  • 4750mAh battery, 66W wired charging support
  • Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12

Talking sheer specs, this foldable phone is a flagship device by all means. It comes powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, with 12GB RAM and 256GB base storage, which will ensure this phone can handle any task thrown at it. Another storage configuration option is 12GB + 512GB of storage.

The Magic V's generous 4,750mAh battery cell supports up to 66W wired charging, which, according to Honor, means you can get around 50 percent of battery within just 15 minutes.


Honor Magic UI 6.0


Alongside the Honor Magic V, the company is also debuting Honor Magic UI 6.0 to further enhance your foldable phone experience and give you more customized features you can enjoy. The AI Engine powering Magic UI 6.0 gives the foldable phone the ability to act as your personal assistant and to learn your habits and behaviors for tailored recommendations, travel reminders like check-in times, or boarding gate updates. And it learns and adapts to your work, study, or lifestyle choices.


And here comes one of the most important things that will allow you to take advantage of its big main screen: Multi-Windows support. You can enjoy different types of content at the same time, as well as customize and arrange the multi-windows as you like. On top of that, Magic V will detect and recommend content for your Multi-Windows based on your usage.

Honor Magic V availability


The foldable phone has now been announced for China only, but we expect it to make its way to Europe as well soon.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Best tablets for reading - updated January 2022
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Best tablets for reading - updated January 2022
European carriers seek to block one key iPhone privacy feature
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
European carriers seek to block one key iPhone privacy feature
Can a Windows 11 tablet replace my iPad? Well, surprisingly…
by Rado Minkov,  2
Can a Windows 11 tablet replace my iPad? Well, surprisingly…
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now receiving Android 12 at Sprint
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now receiving Android 12 at Sprint
You can now choose between Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds Pro at the same great price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
You can now choose between Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds Pro at the same great price
Samsung’s noise-canceling Galaxy Buds Live fall back to their lowest price
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung’s noise-canceling Galaxy Buds Live fall back to their lowest price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless