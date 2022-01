The Honor Magic V is now official: a foldable flagship that could rival the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Honor Magic V display and design

Okay, let's first look at the most attractive part of a foldable phone: its design and display. First off, the Magic V is available in three colors: Black, Space Silver, and Burnt Orange, with a large camera bump on the back housing its quad-camera system.







Honor Magic V camera

Honor Magic V specs





Here are the key specs of the Magic V:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

External display: 6.45-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 2560 x 1080 resolution, 431PPI

Internal display: 7.9-inch Foldable OLED, 90Hz refresh rate, 2272 x 1984 resolution, 381PPI

50MP f/1.9 Main camera

50MP f/2.2 Ultra-wide angle camera

50MP f/2.0 Spectrum Enchanced Camera

42MP f/2.4 front camera

12GB RAM + 256GB (or 512GB) storage

4750mAh battery, 66W wired charging support

Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12













Honor Magic UI 6.0

Alongside the Honor Magic V, the company is also debuting Honor Magic UI 6.0 to further enhance your foldable phone experience and give you more customized features you can enjoy. The AI Engine powering Magic UI 6.0 gives the foldable phone the ability to act as your personal assistant and to learn your habits and behaviors for tailored recommendations, travel reminders like check-in times, or boarding gate updates. And it learns and adapts to your work, study, or lifestyle choices.









And here comes one of the most important things that will allow you to take advantage of its big main screen: Multi-Windows support. You can enjoy different types of content at the same time, as well as customize and arrange the multi-windows as you like. On top of that, Magic V will detect and recommend content for your Multi-Windows based on your usage.







Honor Magic V availability

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The Honor Magic V, the company's first flagship phone, is now officially unveiled for China, sporting a beautiful folding screen and the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The foldable phone brings a gorgeous symmetrical display, which Honor says is creaseless , a quad-camera display with a main sensor of 50MP, and a 66W ultra-fast charge for its 4,750mAh battery cell. Now, let's dive into more details of what Honor's first foldable phone brings to the table.Additionally, the Honor Magic V is made of high-strength titanium alloy, zirconium liquid metals, and high-strength carbon fibers, all of which ensure the phone is lightweight and balanced in the hand.The cover screen of this Z Fold 3 competitor is a 6.45-inch curved OLD display and has a wider 21:3:9 aspect ratio, which makes it different than most foldable phones on the market as it is not as narrow as some of them. This size can also make it easier to use and more functional, looking quite like a traditional smartphone.Unfolding the Honor Magic V, we will see a beautiful 7.9-inch display that Honor claims to be creaseless. Additionally, the cover screen supports a 120Hz display refresh rate for smooth animations, while the unfolded screen - 90Hz refresh rate.The camera department is another area where the Honor Magic V promises quite a lot. The foldable phone is equipped with a quad-camera system with a 50MP main sensor. On the front, there is a mighty 42MP selfie camera that has three modes: Night, HDR, and Zoom.The camera system of the Magic V is supported by Honor Image Engine, which is an advanced imaging system that uses AI to ensure you get an awesome experience with its cameras, no matter where you are and what you are taking photos of.Talking sheer specs, this foldable phone is a flagship device by all means. It comes powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, with 12GB RAM and 256GB base storage, which will ensure this phone can handle any task thrown at it. Another storage configuration option is 12GB + 512GB of storage.The Magic V's generous 4,750mAh battery cell supports up to 66W wired charging, which, according to Honor, means you can get around 50 percent of battery within just 15 minutes.The foldable phone has now been announced for China only, but we expect it to make its way to Europe as well soon.