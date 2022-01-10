The Honor Magic V is now official: a foldable flagship that could rival the Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Honor Magic V is now official: a foldable flagship that could rival the Galaxy Z Fold 30
Honor Magic V display and design
Okay, let's first look at the most attractive part of a foldable phone: its design and display. First off, the Magic V is available in three colors: Black, Space Silver, and Burnt Orange, with a large camera bump on the back housing its quad-camera system.
Additionally, the Honor Magic V is made of high-strength titanium alloy, zirconium liquid metals, and high-strength carbon fibers, all of which ensure the phone is lightweight and balanced in the hand.
The cover screen of this Z Fold 3 competitor is a 6.45-inch curved OLD display and has a wider 21:3:9 aspect ratio, which makes it different than most foldable phones on the market as it is not as narrow as some of them. This size can also make it easier to use and more functional, looking quite like a traditional smartphone.
Honor Magic V camera
The camera department is another area where the Honor Magic V promises quite a lot. The foldable phone is equipped with a quad-camera system with a 50MP main sensor. On the front, there is a mighty 42MP selfie camera that has three modes: Night, HDR, and Zoom.
The camera system of the Magic V is supported by Honor Image Engine, which is an advanced imaging system that uses AI to ensure you get an awesome experience with its cameras, no matter where you are and what you are taking photos of.
Honor Magic V specs
Here are the key specs of the Magic V:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip
- External display: 6.45-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 2560 x 1080 resolution, 431PPI
- Internal display: 7.9-inch Foldable OLED, 90Hz refresh rate, 2272 x 1984 resolution, 381PPI
- 50MP f/1.9 Main camera
- 50MP f/2.2 Ultra-wide angle camera
- 50MP f/2.0 Spectrum Enchanced Camera
- 42MP f/2.4 front camera
- 12GB RAM + 256GB (or 512GB) storage
- 4750mAh battery, 66W wired charging support
- Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12
Talking sheer specs, this foldable phone is a flagship device by all means. It comes powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, with 12GB RAM and 256GB base storage, which will ensure this phone can handle any task thrown at it. Another storage configuration option is 12GB + 512GB of storage.
Honor Magic UI 6.0
Alongside the Honor Magic V, the company is also debuting Honor Magic UI 6.0 to further enhance your foldable phone experience and give you more customized features you can enjoy. The AI Engine powering Magic UI 6.0 gives the foldable phone the ability to act as your personal assistant and to learn your habits and behaviors for tailored recommendations, travel reminders like check-in times, or boarding gate updates. And it learns and adapts to your work, study, or lifestyle choices.
And here comes one of the most important things that will allow you to take advantage of its big main screen: Multi-Windows support. You can enjoy different types of content at the same time, as well as customize and arrange the multi-windows as you like. On top of that, Magic V will detect and recommend content for your Multi-Windows based on your usage.
Honor Magic V availability
The foldable phone has now been announced for China only, but we expect it to make its way to Europe as well soon.