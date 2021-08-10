Mi Mix 4 is the world's fastest charging phone with hidden camera to beat the Z Fold 3

Mi Mix 4 is the world's fastest charging phone with hidden camera to beat the Z Fold 33
Its Mix line has been known from the onset to strive for the best screen-to-body ratios in the industry, moving from pop-up cameras through sliders, and culminating in what the world's largest cell phone company now calls CUP, or camera-under-panel.
With its whopping 20MP sensor it beats the Galaxy Z Fold 3's UPC camera 4MP one which, however, is rumored to be with giant 2 micron pixels that would collect much more of the restricted amount of light that passes through the screen layers on top than any individual CUP pixel of the Mi Mix 4.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 specs list fastest charging phone so far
- 6.7" FHD+ 120Hz curved display
- Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 888 Plus processor with up to 3GHz top speeds
- 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB/512GB memory combos
- 108MP main camera sensor
- 5x periscope zoom camera
- 13MP ultrawide camera
- 4500mAh battery
- Super fast 120W wired and 50W wireless charging
- From ~$770
- August 16 release date
That last spec caught our attention as, so far, only the Mi 10 Ultra was able to brag with 120W charging speeds. Its 23 minutes to full charge, however, now pale in comparison with the Mi Mix 4's claimed 15 minutes of charging fame.
The 50W wireless charging, on the other hand, reportedly goes zero to hero in under half an hour, too. We can't wait to put the claims to the test, marveling at the Mi Mix 4's true "all-screen" design allowing for that svelte ceramic beach unibody.