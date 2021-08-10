Mi Mix 4 is the world's fastest charging phone with hidden camera to beat the Z Fold 3

three major generations, five years, sixty patents, a $77 million investment, and hundreds of engineers





Its Mix line has been known from the onset to strive for the best screen-to-body ratios in the industry, moving from pop-up cameras through sliders, and culminating in what the world's largest cell phone company now calls CUP, or camera-under-panel.













Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 specs list fastest charging phone so far





We'll thus have to put both to the test before we make a camera quality verdict, but one thing is for certain, the Mi Mix 4 has achieved that great uninterrupted display look that Xiaomi has always strived for with the series. Xiaomi calls the CUP area 'almost invisible,' while the rest of the Mi Mix 4 specs, price, and release date are as follows:





6.7" FHD+ 120Hz curved display

Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 888 Plus processor with up to 3GHz top speeds

8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB/512GB memory combos

108MP main camera sensor

5x periscope zoom camera

13MP ultrawide camera

4500mAh battery

Super fast 120W wired and 50W wireless charging

From ~$770

August 16 release date





That last spec caught our attention as, so far, only the Mi 10 Ultra was able to brag with 120W charging speeds. Its 23 minutes to full charge, however, now pale in comparison with the Mi Mix 4's claimed 15 minutes of charging fame.









beach unibody. The 50W wireless charging , on the other hand, reportedly goes zero to hero in under half an hour, too. We can't wait to put the claims to the test, marveling at the Mi Mix 4's true "all-screen" design allowing for that svelte ceramicunibody.

