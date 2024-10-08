Prime Day phone deals are here — save big on the Galaxy S24, OnePlus 12, and more
October Prime Day is now live! And oh boy, we're seeing some pretty unmissable Prime Day phone deals. We're talking massive discounts, like the $540 (54%) price cut on the Pixel 7 Pro and the $600 (33%) discount on the Pixel Fold. Galaxy users can save a whopping $500 (26%) on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and up to $303 on Samsung's top-tier Galaxy S24 family.
Being the elite deal hunters we are, we’ve carefully and lovingly sifted through every incredible October Prime Day phone deal on Amazon and rounded up the cream of the crop in this very article. So, browse the best phone deals available for October Prime Day below and score a brand-new top-tier phone at a hefty discount today!
As we mentioned, you can save $540 (54%) on the Pixel 7 Pro or $600 (33%) on the Pixel Fold. But the massive discounts on Pixel phones don’t end there. Right now, you can score a new Pixel 8 Pro for $280 (28% off) or a Pixel 8 at a $296 (42%) discount. The Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a are also currently on sale.
Motorola fans aren't neglected either, with a bonkers $450 (45%) discount on the Motorola Razr+ (2023) and a huge $350 (44%) price cut on the Motorola Edge+ (2023). But if you're a OnePlus fan, you'll want to check out the heavily discounted, top-of-the-line OnePlus 12, which is currently on sale for $200 (25%) off and available at its lowest price on Amazon.
In case you want to nab a new smartwatch or tablet at a sweet Prime Day discount, feel free to explore more Prime Day deals in different categories here:
Top 3 Prime Day phone deals:
Samsung Galaxy
Besides the chance to save up to $303 on a powerful new Galaxy S24 or $500 on the Z Fold 6, you can snag the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for $250 off its price or save $150 on the Galaxy S23 FE. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are also discounted right now, allowing you to save up to $545. More affordable options like the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A25 are also sweetly discounted for October Prime Day.
Google Pixel
iPhone
Sadly, there aren't any jaw-dropping Prime Day deals on iPhones. Nonetheless, there are a few sweet deals available. You can snag a new iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max for free, as long as you get it with a plan from Boost Mobile through Amazon. On the other hand, Walmart is offering an iPhone 13 locked to Straight Talk at a lovely $50 discount.
Motorola
From heavily discounted high-end phones to even more affordable budget handsets, October Prime Day is the best time to snag a new Motorola phone. In addition to the bonkers discounts on the Razrs and Edge smartphones we mentioned earlier, you can save up to a whopping $150 on a new Moto G Stylus 5G. If you want a handset you intend to use mainly for calls and texts, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) fits the bill perfectly and is currently on sale for $100 off its price. You can find these deals and more below.
OnePlus
OnePlus phones are among the best on the market, and October Prime Day is giving you the unmissable opportunity to save big on one. In addition to a lovely $200 discount on the OnePlus 12, Amazon is offering a hefty $500 (29%) price cut on the OnePlus Open and a sweet $100 (20%) markdown on the OnePlus 12R. Oh, and the budget OnePlus Nord N30 5G is also on sale right now, available for $70 off its price.
