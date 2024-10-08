Prime Day phone deals are here — save big on the Galaxy S24, OnePlus 12, and more

Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
A thumbnail with a blue background featuring smartphones and the Amazon Prime logo in the corner
October Prime Day is now live! And oh boy, we're seeing some pretty unmissable Prime Day phone deals. We're talking massive discounts, like the $540 (54%) price cut on the Pixel 7 Pro and the $600 (33%) discount on the Pixel Fold. Galaxy users can save a whopping $500 (26%) on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and up to $303 on Samsung's top-tier Galaxy S24 family.

Motorola fans aren't neglected either, with a bonkers $450 (45%) discount on the Motorola Razr+ (2023) and a huge $350 (44%) price cut on the Motorola Edge+ (2023). But if you're a OnePlus fan, you'll want to check out the heavily discounted, top-of-the-line OnePlus 12, which is currently on sale for $200 (25%) off and available at its lowest price on Amazon.

Being the elite deal hunters we are, we’ve carefully and lovingly sifted through every incredible October Prime Day phone deal on Amazon and rounded up the cream of the crop in this very article. So, browse the best phone deals available for October Prime Day below and score a brand-new top-tier phone at a hefty discount today!

Jump to:


In case you want to nab a new smartwatch or tablet at a sweet Prime Day discount, feel free to explore more Prime Day deals in different categories here:

Top 3 Prime Day phone deals:


Save a huge $560 on the OnePlus Open with Prime!

One of the top foldable phones around is now a steal on Amazon! The OnePlus Open, featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is currently slashed by a whopping $560 for Prime members.
$560 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy S24 is now $200 off for Prime Day

The Galaxy S24 with 128GB of storage sells for $200 off its usual price! That's an amazing discount on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy-powered phone. Get one with Prime and enjoy your savings.
$200 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8a: Now $120 off for Prime Day

If you're looking for a new and capable mid-range phone, we definitely suggest going for the Pixel 8a. This bad boy has dropped to an unheard-of discount with Prime this Prime Day, as Amazon sells it at $120 cheaper prices.
$120 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon


Samsung Galaxy


Besides the chance to save up to $303 on a powerful new Galaxy S24 or $500 on the Z Fold 6, you can snag the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for $250 off its price or save $150 on the Galaxy S23 FE. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are also discounted right now, allowing you to save up to $545. More affordable options like the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A25 are also sweetly discounted for October Prime Day.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: Save $500 this October Prime Day!

Why not go for something ultra-cool with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 this October Prime Day? The latest foldable innovation from Samsung is rather pricey, but you can now save an incredible $500 on it! The October Prime Day event won't last forever, so hurry up and get yours soon.
$500 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the Galaxy S24+ for $250 off this Prime Day

Happy October Prime Day! Over the next 48 hours, you can complete your holiday shopping list without breaking the bank. And you're definitely in luck if you put the Galaxy S24+ on your wishlist. This fella is now $250 off for Prime members, making it a major bargain. Don't miss out.
$250 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is now $303 OFF!

October Prime Day brings us an equally amazing Galaxy S24 Ultra deal to splurge on. For a limited-time, Prime members can save $303 on this bad boy with 256GB of storage. That's an incredibly generous offer you should definitely check out before it's too late.
$303 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24: $200 off this October Prime Day

Looking for something more compact than the Galaxy S24+ but with similar specs? Get the Galaxy S24! This bad boy is a no-miss for just about any Samsung fan right now, sporting an ultra-cool $200 discount for Amazon Prime Day! Get yours soon.
$200 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $250 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 this Prime Day

If you aren't a huge fan of non-foldable phones, consider the Galaxy Z Flip 6! This ultra-sleek and gorgeous-looking clamshell foldable is now at its best price ever just in time for October Prime Day. Hurry up and save $250 on it with Prime membership.
$250 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the Galaxy S23 FE for $100 off this Prime Day

Don't want to spend way too much money on your next Galaxy phone? Well, the Galaxy S23 FE is handsomely discounted and a fantastic mid-range option to go for during the October Prime Day event. Save 17% on one before it's too late!
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy A35 5G: Now $102 off for October Prime Day

The Galaxy A35 5G is just as incredible an option for undemanding users as the S23 FE. This fella is cheaper than cheap right now, as Amazon has slashed a massive 25% off its usual price for Prime Day. Go ahead and save $102 on one with Prime!
$102 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy A15 5G: Save $20 this October Prime Day

Don't want to cough up even $180 for a new Galaxy phone this October Prime Day? Amazon understands, and that's why you get a 10% markdown on the ultra-affordable Galaxy A15 5G. If you don't need much from your phone, this could be the perfect option to go for, especially when it's discounted by $20.
$20 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon


Google Pixel


As we mentioned, you can save $540 (54%) on the Pixel 7 Pro or $600 (33%) on the Pixel Fold. But the massive discounts on Pixel phones don’t end there. Right now, you can score a new Pixel 8 Pro for $280 (28% off) or a Pixel 8 at a $296 (42%) discount. The Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a are also currently on sale.

iPhone


Sadly, there aren't any jaw-dropping Prime Day deals on iPhones. Nonetheless, there are a few sweet deals available. You can snag a new iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max for free, as long as you get it with a plan from Boost Mobile through Amazon. On the other hand, Walmart is offering an iPhone 13 locked to Straight Talk at a lovely $50 discount.

iPhone 16 Pro (Boost Mobile): Save 100% this Prime Day!

If you're looking to experience the (upcoming) Apple Intelligence or the new camera button, you might want to get a new iPhone 16. Currently, Amazon sells the Pro model with Boost Mobile for 100% off! Check out the awesome deal before it's too late.
$1000 off (100%)
Buy at Amazon

Boost Mobile iPhone 16 Pro Max: 100% off!

You can also get the supreme iPhone 16 Pro Max for 100% off with Boost Mobile at Amazon this Prime Day. The phone is now 100% off, and you just have to pay $70.55/mo for the device and wireless plan over 36 months, which sounds like a pretty cool deal.
$1200 off (100%)
Buy at Amazon

Straight Talk-locked iPhone 13: Save $50 now!

If you're an iOS fan, we suggest checking out Walmart's early offer on the Straight Talk-locked iPhone 13. The phone is now $50 off, which might be a sufficient discount for many users. Keep in mind that this deal is only available to Walmart+ members.
$50 off (11%)
$399
$449
Buy at Walmart

Motorola


From heavily discounted high-end phones to even more affordable budget handsets, October Prime Day is the best time to snag a new Motorola phone. In addition to the bonkers discounts on the Razrs and Edge smartphones we mentioned earlier, you can save up to a whopping $150 on a new Moto G Stylus 5G. If you want a handset you intend to use mainly for calls and texts, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) fits the bill perfectly and is currently on sale for $100 off its price. You can find these deals and more below.

Save $200 on the Razr+ (2024) this Prime Day!

The latest Motorola Razr+ (2024) is here to steal the spotlight! During October Prime Day, users can save a whopping $200 on this phone, landing it at a new record-low price! Don't miss out on the incredible deal and save big while you still can!
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

The Motorola Razr (2024) is now $100 off for Prime Day

The significantly improved non-Plus Razr (2024) is also making headlines during October Prime Day! Foldable phone fans can now get this affordable clamshell folding model for $100 off. By the way, that's the phone's first-ever discount, so you shouldn't miss out!
$100 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Power 5G (2023): Now $100 off at Motorola

Get the Moto G Power 5G (2023) at the official Motorola store, and you can save $100. This is a fantastic deal that even Amazon can't rival, although it's currently running its Prime Day sales event. Get the Moto phone and save while you can.
$100 off (33%)
$199 99
$299 99
Buy at Motorola

Get the Moto G Play (2024) and save $40 this Prime Day

The latest Moto G Play from 2024 is also on sale this Prime Day. Currently, you can save $40 on the handser with Prime! In case you're wondering, the ultra-cheap 4G phone has never been that cheap. Don't miss out!
$40 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

The Moto G 5G (2024) is now $30 off at Amazon

The Moto G 5G (2024) might be a reasonable choice for undemanding users who want 5G on their phone and a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. This Moto phone is usually quite affordable with its sub-$200 MSRP, but Prime Day sees its price tag reduced by 15%. That saves you $30. Get one and save while Prime Day is still here!
$30 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr+ (2023): Now 45% OFF for Prime Day!

The Razr+ (2023) sports just as unbelievable a discount as its non-Plus relative. For a short while, Prime members can save a massive $450 on this high-end clamshell foldable. The device might not remain at this crazy-good price for long, so act fast and get one soon!
$450 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon

The Motorola Razr (2023) is $350 off this October Prime Day

You can now get the Motorola Razr (2023) for half its usual price. That's right! With October Prime Day in full swing, users are in for a real treat with this fella! Don't miss out on this epic deal and take advantage soon. After all, such gorgeous discounts might not stay live for long!
$350 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $350 on the Motorola Edge+ (2023)!

Another deeply discounted option from Motorola is the Motorola Edge+ (2023). Just in time for the October Prime Day, you can save $350 on the Motorola flagship. The promo might expire sooner than October 9, when Prime Day is set to finish, so keep that in mind.
$350 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is now $150 off at Amazon

Another 2024-released Moto phone also sees its lowest price on Amazon Prime Day. It's, of course, the ultra-cool Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)! This puppy features a gorgeous 6.7-inch pOLED display and is a major bargain for 38% off at Amazon. That saves you a whopping $150, so don't miss out.
$150 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2024)!

Do you want a new Motorola phone with great battery life and an affordable price tag? Get the Moto G Power 5G (2024)! The model is now available at its lowest price ever! While October Prime Day lasts, you can save $100 on it!
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge (2024): Save $200 this Prime Day!

Get your hands on the Motorola Edge (2024) and save a massive $200 this Prime Day! That's right, the October shopping event sees this mid-range option dropping to its lowest price ever! The deal is live at Amazon and awaits your attention.
$200 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $100 on the Moto G 5G (2023) this Prime Day

The Moto G 5G (2023) is back at its best price for Prime Day! You can now save $100 on the budget-friendly option with 5G on deck. This deal is now live at Amazon and open to everyone, not only Prime members.
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): Now $140 off for Prime Day!

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) isn't left out of the discount fun this Prime Day! You can save $140 on the stylus-wielding phone with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. Get yours soon, the Prime Day event won't last forever! This deal is available for everyone, not just Prime members.
$140 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus


OnePlus phones are among the best on the market, and October Prime Day is giving you the unmissable opportunity to save big on one. In addition to a lovely $200 discount on the OnePlus 12, Amazon is offering a hefty $500 (29%) price cut on the OnePlus Open and a sweet $100 (20%) markdown on the OnePlus 12R. Oh, and the budget OnePlus Nord N30 5G is also on sale right now, available for $70 off its price.

OnePlus 12: Save $200 this Prime Day

The superior OnePlus 12 is also enjoying a new ultra-awesome price tag for Prime Day. Users can now save $200 on the 12/256GB version of this uber-powerful flagship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a brilliant 6.82-inch AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates. This incredible flagship phone is now incredibly affordable, so be sure to check it out.
$200 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Open: Save $560 this October Prime Day

October Prime Day brings awesome news to all OnePlus phone fans out there, specifically those who are into foldable. For only 48 hours, Amazon gives you a rarer-than-a-unicorn chance to save $560 on the stunning foldable device.
$560 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 12R: $120 off for October Prime Day!

The OnePlus 12 may be great, but its OnePlus 12R sibling is no slouch, either. The mid-range option enjoys a lighter price tag this Prime Day on Amazon. If you're quick enough, you can save $120 on this fella, a remarkable discount that lands the 8/128GB option under the $400 mark. In a typical OnePlus fashion, this puppy offers incredibly fast charging speeds and great performance with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.
$120 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is now $70 off for Prime Day

One of the best budget phones on the market, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, is now $70 off for Prime Day! That's a killer deal no user on a budget should miss out on. With its 108 MP main sensor and crazy-fast charging speeds, this bad boy easily beats many other sub-$300 options, so be sure to check it out at its current Amazon Prime Day price.
$70 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

