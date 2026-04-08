Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Pixel Watch 4 turns into the best Galaxy Watch 8 alternative after a lovely discount

The watch is loaded with features and is a solid pick for those looking to upgrade.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Google Wearables Pixel Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel Watch 4 shown up close, highlighting its clean, modern display.
Pixel Watch 4 shown up close, highlighting its clean, modern display. | Image by PhoneArena

How does getting one of the best lifestyle smartwatches on the market at a sweet discount sound to you? It likely sounds like a deal you don’t want to miss. That’s why I encourage you to act fast and snag a Pixel Watch 4 for $60 off on Amazon while you still can!

With this discount, you can upgrade your wrist game with the 41mm LTE-enabled version for just under $390. The only catch is that the deal is limited to the Champagne Gold model with the Lemongrass active band and the Polished Silver variant with the Iris active band. That said, you can always order a different band later if these don't quite match your style.

Pixel Watch 4 41mm LTE: Save $60 on Amazon!

$60 off (13%)
You can currently score a $60 discount on the 41mm LTE-enabled Pixel Watch 4. As one of the top-rated wearables on the market today, this bad boy comes fully loaded with all the premium health and lifestyle features you’d expect from a flagship smartwatch. It even delivers up to two days of battery life on a single charge. So, act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You



As Google’s flagship smartwatch, this thing is loaded with features. From temperature sensing and blood oxygen to heart rate tracking and ECG, it comes equipped with all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a high-end wearable. Additionally, you get NFC for contactless payments, phone call support, smart notifications, and the ability to download third-party apps from the Google Play Store. And since we’re in the AI age, you can wake Gemini just by raising your wrist.

Battery-wise, it can last you up to two whole days on a single charge, which is pretty great for such a timepiece. Now, factor in that sleek dome-like design that complements any attire, plus the high-end feel and durability courtesy of the aluminum case and Custom Gorilla Glass 5 screen, and you’ve got a smartwatch that’s worth every penny.

So, don’t hesitate! Tap either the button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box to score a brand-new Pixel Watch 4 at a sweet discount, as it might be too late tomorrow!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16035 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
Update turns some Pixel units into expensive paperweights and Google has yet to respond
Update turns some Pixel units into expensive paperweights and Google has yet to respond
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones

Latest News

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in