Pixel Watch 4 turns into the best Galaxy Watch 8 alternative after a lovely discount
The watch is loaded with features and is a solid pick for those looking to upgrade.
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Pixel Watch 4 shown up close, highlighting its clean, modern display. | Image by PhoneArena
How does getting one of the best lifestyle smartwatches on the market at a sweet discount sound to you? It likely sounds like a deal you don’t want to miss. That’s why I encourage you to act fast and snag a Pixel Watch 4 for $60 off on Amazon while you still can!
With this discount, you can upgrade your wrist game with the 41mm LTE-enabled version for just under $390. The only catch is that the deal is limited to the Champagne Gold model with the Lemongrass active band and the Polished Silver variant with the Iris active band. That said, you can always order a different band later if these don't quite match your style.
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As Google’s flagship smartwatch, this thing is loaded with features. From temperature sensing and blood oxygen to heart rate tracking and ECG, it comes equipped with all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a high-end wearable. Additionally, you get NFC for contactless payments, phone call support, smart notifications, and the ability to download third-party apps from the Google Play Store. And since we’re in the AI age, you can wake Gemini just by raising your wrist.
Battery-wise, it can last you up to two whole days on a single charge, which is pretty great for such a timepiece. Now, factor in that sleek dome-like design that complements any attire, plus the high-end feel and durability courtesy of the aluminum case and Custom Gorilla Glass 5 screen, and you’ve got a smartwatch that’s worth every penny.
So, don’t hesitate! Tap either the button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box to score a brand-new Pixel Watch 4 at a sweet discount, as it might be too late tomorrow!
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