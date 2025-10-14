Pixel Camera app 10.1 with Material 3 Expressive rolling out now
Google has made some changes to the next version of the Pixel Camera app.
Version 10 of the Pixel Camera app came out of the box with the release of the Pixel 10 series. Version 10 includes Material 3 Expressive redesign for the app. Older Pixel models are now receiving version 10.1 of the Pixel Camera app that also features several Material 3 Expressive changes. The shutter button, the button you press in order to capture a photograph, has been changed to a solid circle with a transparent ring. The new update weighs in at a hefty 1.47GB.
Google changes the look of the Pixel Camera app
Prior to the release of version 10 of the Pixel Camera app, the shutter button was flanked on both sides by a round button. The one to the left of the shutter button was the image preview button that showed how the last photo came out. The latter has a new animation reminiscent of a photo booth. The button on the right continues to show a top arrow making a circular motion to the left with an arrow making a circular motion to the right underneath it. This button flips the camera between using the front-facing camera and the rear-facing camera. The big change is that these two are no longer inside a circular button and are now located inside rounded squares called squircles.
Old version on the left, updated version on the right. | Image credit-9to5Google
Some of the fonts used have grown in size which is great when you're getting older. For example, the fonts used with the buttons showing the size of the optical zoom (.5x, 1X, 2X, and 5X) used with the periscope lens are now bigger.
The dirty lens warning remains on the app
One feature that continues to come with the Pixel Camera app 10.1 update is labeled, "Show dirty lens warning" which will indeed send a warning letting you know that your camera lens is too dirty to snap a high-quality photo. The feature's description includes a helpful hint. "Wiping off the lens may help," it says. Keep that important tip in mind. I'm being facetious but the truth is, it is a helpful tool.
New look for the Pixel Camera app settings page. | Image credit-9to5Google
While the Pixel 10-line automatically adjusted the number of Frames Per Second (FPS) from 60 to 30 to optimize the video recording experience when needed, this feature is now available on the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 series. Version 10.1 of the Pixel 10.1 Camera app is available now from the Google Play Store. Interestingly, the Pixel Camera app has a rating of 2.9. There are quite a few users who gave the app a five-point rating. However, there are a few more that scored it a one.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: