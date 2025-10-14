Pixel Camera app 10.1 with Material 3 Expressive rolling out now

Google changes the look of the Pixel Camera app





Prior to the release of version 10 of the Pixel Camera app, the shutter button was flanked on both sides by a round button. The one to the left of the shutter button was the image preview button that showed how the last photo came out. The latter has a new animation reminiscent of a photo booth. The button on the right continues to show a top arrow making a circular motion to the left with an arrow making a circular motion to the right underneath it. This button flips the camera between using the front-facing camera and the rear-facing camera. The big change is that these two are no longer inside a circular button and are now located inside rounded squares called squircles.









Some of the fonts used have grown in size which is great when you're getting older. For example, the fonts used with the buttons showing the size of the optical zoom (.5x, 1X, 2X, and 5X) used with the periscope lens are now bigger.

The dirty lens warning remains on the app





One feature that continues to come with the Pixel Camera app 10.1 update is labeled, "Show dirty lens warning" which will indeed send a warning letting you know that your camera lens is too dirty to snap a high-quality photo. The feature's description includes a helpful hint. "Wiping off the lens may help," it says. Keep that important tip in mind. I'm being facetious but the truth is, it is a helpful tool.

Looking forward to updating the app? Yes. I'm looking forward to it. No. It really doesn't matter to me. Yes. I'm looking forward to it. 0% No. It really doesn't matter to me. 0%









Pixel 10 -line automatically adjusted the number of Frames Per Second (FPS) from 60 to 30 to optimize the video recording experience when needed, this feature is now available on the Pixel 10 .1 Camera app is While the-line automatically adjusted the number of Frames Per Second (FPS) from 60 to 30 to optimize the video recording experience when needed, this feature is now available on the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 series. Version 10.1 of the.1 Camera app is available now from the Google Play Store . Interestingly, the Pixel Camera app has a rating of 2.9. There are quite a few users who gave the app a five-point rating. However, there are a few more that scored it a one.

Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer