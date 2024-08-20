The triumph of the smaller Pixel 9 Pro could mean that Apple is on the path of self-sabotage with the larger iPhone 16 Pro

CFPM!

Pixel 9 Pro

Wait, aren't these two – the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 8 Pro – the exact same size?



No

So, take a seat, get yourself a cup of hot coffee, tea, or a glass of ice water and lemon, and let me explain.



There's nothing XL about the Pixel 9 Pro XL









Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro

Recommended Stories











The Pixel 8 Pro – at $999; the 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL : $1099.



By all means, the inflation was going to be "transitory", right?



Apple's Pro model is on the juice





While Google's Pixel XL model is give or take the same as last year's Pixel Pro model – despite its XL moniker – the opposite is valid for Apple. This year's Pro phones from the Cupertino giant keep the exact same naming – iPhone 16 Pro and



Here's what the OLED displays on the new line will look like, compared to the 15 series:



iPhone 16 iPhone 15)

iPhone 15) iPhone 16 Plus : 6.69-inch (same as on the iPhone 15 Plus)

: 6.69-inch (same as on the iPhone 15 Plus) iPhone 16 Pro : 6.27-inch (vs. 6.12-inch on iPhone 15 Pro )

: 6.27-inch (vs. 6.12-inch on ) iPhone 16 Pro Max : 6.86-inch (vs. 6.69-inch on iPhone 15 Pro Max)

So, if you want a Pro flagship from Apple that's as close to the 6-inch mark… you can't have it . Not this year, and probably not next year as well.



Apple is not the only one that's on the juice, though.



Even Asus can't resist the bulk temptation

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra went kaboom and desecrated its predecessors' legacy just like that :



Zenfone 9 : 5.9-inch display

: 5.9-inch display Zenfone 10 : 5.92-inch display

: 5.92-inch display Zenfone 11 Ultra : 6.78-inch display

Of course, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is a bad phone with its cutting-edge Qualcomm



At the end of the day, though, it's not a classical Zenfone: it's not compact anymore.



These days, if people want to get their hands on a small phone, they have a limited set of options. They ask themselves:



How to go smaller than small?





The Pixel 7 Pro – a 6.7-inch champ – started at $899, the Pixel 8 Pro – the same-sized large Pixel – at $999; the 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL: $1099.

While Google's Pixel XL model is give or take the same as last year's Pixel Pro model – despite its XL moniker – the opposite is valid for Apple. This year's Pro phones from the Cupertino giant keep the exact same naming – iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max – as last year's 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, but the newer models will be physically bigger.

Here's what the OLED displays on the new line will look like, compared to the 15 series:

So, if you want a Pro flagship from Apple that's as close to the 6-inch mark… you can't have it. Not this year, and probably not next year as well.

Apple is not the only one that's on the juice, though.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra went kaboom and desecrated its predecessors' legacy just like that:

Of course, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is a bad phone with its cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a substantial 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, it boasts a large 5,500mAh battery that supports ultra-fast 65W wired charging and reliable 15W wireless charging.

At the end of the day, though, it's not a classical Zenfone: it's not compact anymore.

These days, if people want to get their hands on a small phone, they have a limited set of options. They ask themselves:

For that, you'll need some flexibility. As in: a flexible display. A folding display.









They're far from perfect at the moment, but they're pretty impressive. Google and Apple do not have such flip-foldables in their catalog, but Samsung does: the latest one is the



If you're feeling like something a bit more exotic, you should keep an eye for clamshells from Xiaomi and Huawei, for example:



The compact flagship is heading to the Red List of Threatened Species

It's not just that we're all going to use foldables in the not-so-distant future (I'm sure you won't resist the idea of having a phone that bends, once the prices come down and foldables flood the market).



I think the compact flagship – like the iPhone Pro, or the Galaxy S – is done with the 6-inch display and will gradually grow bigger and bigger.



That's why Google's compact Pixel 9 Pro is a breath of fresh air in the context of the bulking flagships. What's not so fresh is the price hike: you're paying the 6.7-inch display price from 2023 for a 6.3-inch display in 2024.



Of course, I'm not talking about book-style foldables, as these are humongous. I'm talking about clamshell foldables, also known as Flip phones.

They're far from perfect at the moment, but they're pretty impressive. Google and Apple do not have such flip-foldables in their catalog, but Samsung does: the latest one is the Galaxy Z Flip 6 that was released just over a month ago.

If you're feeling like something a bit more exotic, you should keep an eye for clamshells from Xiaomi and Huawei, for example:

It's not just that we're all going to use foldables in the not-so-distant future (I'm sure you won't resist the idea of having a phone that bends, once the prices come down and foldables flood the market).

I think the compact flagship – like the iPhone Pro, or the Galaxy S – is done with the 6-inch display and will gradually grow bigger and bigger.

That's why Google's compact Pixel 9 Pro is a breath of fresh air in the context of the bulking flagships. What's not so fresh is the price hike: you're paying the 6.7-inch display price from 2023 for a 6.3-inch display in 2024.

Whoever said "Good things come in small packages" deliberately failed to mention that they also cost more. That's in the fine print.