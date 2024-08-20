Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
The triumph of the smaller Pixel 9 Pro could mean that Apple is on the path of self-sabotage with the larger iPhone 16 Pro

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Repeat after me: Compact Flagship Phones Matter! Compact Flagship Phones Matter! CFPM! OK, that one doesn't roll off the tongue so easily. Nor does it go particularly easy on the ear, too. But you get the point.

That's not just me proclaiming random slogans on a Tuesday, screaming with a shopping bag across my chest at the local mall with passersby keeping a safe distance around me. Quite the contrary. The "CFPM" slogan is the voice of the masses: the people have spoken.

I'm talking, of course, about the fact that early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models. One of these two models is the Pixel 9 Pro: the compact successor to last year's Pixel 8 Pro. Yes, people really want small phones.

Wait, aren't these two – the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 8 Pro – the exact same size?

No.

This, however, is not the point. Nor that Compact Flagship Phones Matter.

Instead, Google made me think about… Apple.

The fact that Google's compact champ is so sought after could mean big trouble for Apple and its upcoming iPhone 16 Pro, which has apparently also changed in size, compared to the iPhone 15 Pro. Yes, as you've correctly guessed, the 16 Pro is larger than the 15 Pro.

So, take a seat, get yourself a cup of hot coffee, tea, or a glass of ice water and lemon, and let me explain.

There's nothing XL about the Pixel 9 Pro XL




Naturally, when you come across a phone with the XL stamp on it, you expect it to be extra large. And the 9 Pro XL is indeed larger than the Pixel 9 Pro: the former packs a 6.8-inch display; the latter – a 6.3-inch one.

However, the Pixel 8 Pro from last year featured a 6.7-inch display, which makes it the true predecessor to the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

That was quite the trick from Google: many people naturally thought that the XL model in the Pixel 9 line was the actual novelty. Nope, it's the 6.3-inch Pixel 9 Pro that's the true debutant!

The XL moniker also means a higher price point.


Sadly, Google has been punching the shocking $100 price hike for every recent large Pixel Pro model.


Phone modelStarting price
Pixel 9 Pro XL$1099.99
Pixel 8 Pro$999.99
Pixel 7 Pro$899.99

 
The Pixel 7 Pro – a 6.7-inch champ – started at $899, the same-sized large Pixel 8 Pro – at $999; the 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL: $1099.

By all means, the inflation was going to be "transitory", right?

Apple's Pro model is on the juice




While Google's Pixel XL model is give or take the same as last year's Pixel Pro model – despite its XL moniker – the opposite is valid for Apple. This year's Pro phones from the Cupertino giant keep the exact same naming – iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max – as last year's 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, but the newer models will be physically bigger.

Here's what the OLED displays on the new line will look like, compared to the 15 series:


So, if you want a Pro flagship from Apple that's as close to the 6-inch mark… you can't have it. Not this year, and probably not next year as well.

Apple is not the only one that's on the juice, though.

Even Asus can't resist the bulk temptation


The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra went kaboom and desecrated its predecessors' legacy just like that:

  • Zenfone 9: 5.9-inch display
  • Zenfone 10: 5.92-inch display
  • Zenfone 11 Ultra: 6.78-inch display

Of course, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is a bad phone with its cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a substantial 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, it boasts a large 5,500mAh battery that supports ultra-fast 65W wired charging and reliable 15W wireless charging.

At the end of the day, though, it's not a classical Zenfone: it's not compact anymore.

These days, if people want to get their hands on a small phone, they have a limited set of options. They ask themselves:

How to go smaller than small?




For that, you'll need some flexibility. As in: a flexible display. A folding display.

Of course, I'm not talking about book-style foldables, as these are humongous. I'm talking about clamshell foldables, also known as Flip phones.

They're far from perfect at the moment, but they're pretty impressive. Google and Apple do not have such flip-foldables in their catalog, but Samsung does: the latest one is the Galaxy Z Flip 6 that was released just over a month ago.

If you're feeling like something a bit more exotic, you should keep an eye for clamshells from Xiaomi and Huawei, for example:


The compact flagship is heading to the Red List of Threatened Species


It's not just that we're all going to use foldables in the not-so-distant future (I'm sure you won't resist the idea of having a phone that bends, once the prices come down and foldables flood the market).

I think the compact flagship – like the iPhone Pro, or the Galaxy S – is done with the 6-inch display and will gradually grow bigger and bigger.

That's why Google's compact Pixel 9 Pro is a breath of fresh air in the context of the bulking flagships. What's not so fresh is the price hike: you're paying the 6.7-inch display price from 2023 for a 6.3-inch display in 2024.

Whoever said "Good things come in small packages" deliberately failed to mention that they also cost more. That's in the fine print.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

