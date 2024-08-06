Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Huawei launches one of the thinnest flip phones on the market

By
1comment
Huawei launches one of the thinnest flip phones on the market
Huawei is no stranger to foldable phones, we all remember the Mate X series, but now the company has decided to venture into the flip phone territory. The Huawei Nova Flip is now official in China, and it comes with some very cool features.

For starters, the phone measures just 6.88 mm when unfolded, which makes it one of the thinnest flip phones on the market right now. Those of you who follow Huawei's smartphone journey are familiar with the Nova lineup of fashion oriented upper midrange phones.

Huawei Nova Flip specs at a glance:
  • Unfolded: 169.8 x 75.4 x 6.9 mm
  • Folded: 87.6 x 75.4 x 15.1 mm
  • Weight: 195 g or 199 g (6.88 oz)
  • Main screen: 6.94 inches, 1136 x 2690 pixels, 421PPI, LTPO OLED, 120Hz
  • Cover display: 2.14 inches, 480 x 480 pixels, LTPO OLED, 120Hz
  • Chipset: Kirin (8000)
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
  • Main Camera: Dual 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.59", PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
  • Selfie camera: 32 MP, f/2.2, 90˚ (wide)
  • Battery: 4400 mAh
  • Charging 66W wired, 100% in 40 min (advertised)
  • 5W reverse charging
  • Colors: New Green, Sakura Pink, Zero White, Starry Black
  • Glass or eco leather back
  • Software: HarmonyOS 4.2
  • Price: About $744

The Huawei Nova Flip measures just 6.88 mm when unfolded (Image by Huawei) - Huawei launches one of the thinnest flip phones on the market
The Huawei Nova Flip measures just 6.88 mm when unfolded (Image by Huawei)

The Nova Flip follows the same route but adds some hardware panage for good measure. The phone weighs just 195 grams, and its hinge can withstand 1.2 million bends, according to the SGS Switzerland testing authority.

Further down the specs sheet, we find a 6.94-inch LTPO OLED with FHD+ resolution and a 1-120Hz refresh rate. The cover screen is just 2.14 inches, which is rather small by modern flip phone standards. It's a square panel that can act as a viewfinder, and display basic things such as the weather, music, calendar, who's calling you, etc.

The cover screen is just over 2 inches and has only basic functionality (Image by Huawei) - Huawei launches one of the thinnest flip phones on the market
The cover screen is just over 2 inches and has only basic functionality (Image by Huawei)


This cover screen sits next to the main camera system, which consists of a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.56-inch RYYB sensor and F/1.9 aperture, alongside an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 32MP front-facing camera. The RYYB sensor is Huawei's proprietary tech that swaps the green pixel for two yellow ones in order to maximize the light captured by the sensor.

Huawei is still under severe restrictions when it comes to US intellectual property, and unsurprisingly, the company hasn't disclosed the hardware specs of the Nova Flip. Our good friends from PhoneArena dug up a Geekbench listing, though, and it shows that we're probably talking about a Kirin 8000 chip, the same one found on the Nova 12 and Nova 12 Pro.

The Nova Flip comes in a bunch of cool colors, such as&amp;nbsp;New Green, Sakura Pink, and Zero White (Image by Huawei) - Huawei launches one of the thinnest flip phones on the market
The Nova Flip comes in a bunch of cool colors, such as New Green, Sakura Pink, and Zero White (Image by Huawei)


The Nova Flip runs on HarmonyOS 4.2, Huawei's own operating system based on Android, and in line with the current AI trends, the phone can do several AI tricks, such as object removal, contextual image search, text selection in images, and image generation.

In the battery and charging department, we find a 4,400mAh battery and 66W wired charging support. The base 256GB model goes for CNY 5,288 ($744), and you can get (if you're in China, of course) a 1TB storage version for CNY 6,488 ($911). The official Nova Flip sales start on August 10.

Our take



Some of you probably remember the Huawei P50 Pocket, Huawei's first attempt at a flip phone with a strong orientation toward fashion. This flip phone was a stylish take on the normal flip phone, and it holds its fashion stance even today.

The Nova Flip looks like a follow-up, only under a different moniker. Huawei continues to prove time and again that the company is capable of dishing out top-notch hardware, but the US sanctions clip Huawei's wings outside China.

Recommended Stories
The Nova Flip looks like a very interesting and compact device, but it rocks old silicon and lacks Google services. The chances to see this thin flip phone outside China are pretty slim at the moment, which is a pity.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
T-Mobile rep feels the wrath of colleagues and corporate by not pushing customers away
T-Mobile rep feels the wrath of colleagues and corporate by not pushing customers away

Latest News

Report: Apple Watch SE 3 could be marketed as a phone replacement for kids
Report: Apple Watch SE 3 could be marketed as a phone replacement for kids
Amazon's deal on racehorse Galaxy S24 Ultra puts Prime Day to shame
Amazon's deal on racehorse Galaxy S24 Ultra puts Prime Day to shame
Apple Intelligence will arrive in October; will Apple delay the iPhone 16 series?
Apple Intelligence will arrive in October; will Apple delay the iPhone 16 series?
Should you wait for the iPhone 16?
Should you wait for the iPhone 16?
Mind-blowing AI in Galaxy phones makes fake photos look dangerously real - but why?
Mind-blowing AI in Galaxy phones makes fake photos look dangerously real - but why?
T-Mobile tops satisfaction survey for 14th straight year, proving it goes the extra distance
T-Mobile tops satisfaction survey for 14th straight year, proving it goes the extra distance
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless