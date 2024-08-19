Xiaomi’s first clamshell foldable, the Mix Flip, global price tag leaks
Up Next:
Xiaomi is no stranger to foldable phones, but it is just now stepping into the compact clamshell arena. The company's first-ever flip smartphone made its debut in China last month alongside the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4. We have been expecting a global release of the Mix Flip, and now its price tag and retail box have just surfaced.
Though the global model hasn't been officially announced, it seems some retailers already have the Xiaomi Mix Flip in stock. Images of the retail box, along with pricing details, were shared on X earlier today.
Aside from this, the leak doesn't provide any info on the official release date or which countries will get the phone. So, we will have to wait for Xiaomi to spill the official details.
The phone includes a 50MP main camera with a Light Fusion 800 sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens, both crafted with Leica’s expertise. The Xiaomi Mix Flip also stands out in connectivity, boasting support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 and 5G.
If the leaked price details are on point, I think the Mix Flip could be a serious contender against the Galaxy Z Flip 6 globally. While it might not be much cheaper, it offers more storage, a larger battery, brighter screens, and more.
Leak suggests Xiaomi Mix Flip price tag in different markets
Though the global model hasn't been officially announced, it seems some retailers already have the Xiaomi Mix Flip in stock. Images of the retail box, along with pricing details, were shared on X earlier today.
The smartphone is rumored to hit European shelves with a price tag of €1,299, which is about $1,434 when directly converted. For other regions, the price is expected to be PHP64,999 in the Philippines and MYR4,300 in Malaysia, translating to roughly $1,147 and $983, respectively.
Xiaomi Mix Flip's global variant is already available for purchase through retailers, before it's official global launch.— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) August 18, 2024
Here's how much it will cost:
Europe: EUR 1299
Philippines: PHP 64999
Malaysia: MYR 4300
Only available in 12GB+512GB storage & Black color option. pic.twitter.com/8MSqMurURb
The images show a model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which could be the only version available worldwide. Also, the version seen so far is only in black, and that might be the only color option globally. In China, though, you can also choose from Purple, White, and Black.
In China, the Mix Flip comes in three colors: Black, White, and Purple. | Image credit – Xiaomi
Aside from this, the leak doesn't provide any info on the official release date or which countries will get the phone. So, we will have to wait for Xiaomi to spill the official details.
The Xiaomi Mix Flip is equipped with big, bright AMOLED screens both inside and out. They deliver a super smooth experience with a 120Hz refresh rate and support up to 3000 nits peak brightness.
The phone includes a 50MP main camera with a Light Fusion 800 sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens, both crafted with Leica’s expertise. The Xiaomi Mix Flip also stands out in connectivity, boasting support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 and 5G.
If the leaked price details are on point, I think the Mix Flip could be a serious contender against the Galaxy Z Flip 6 globally. While it might not be much cheaper, it offers more storage, a larger battery, brighter screens, and more.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: