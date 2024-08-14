Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models

By
Google's newly announced Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are apparently off to a strong start, indicating Google has at least two winners on its hands.

Google announced the AI-loaded Pixel 9 series yesterday. In addition to the standard Pixel 9 Pro model, there's also a larger Pro XL model in the lineup now, and the OG Fold has been succeeded by the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are set to go on sale on August 22, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will hit the shelves on September 4. Pre-orders are now open and initial demand for the standard 6.3-inch Pixel 9 Pro and the new foldable seems to be strong.

9to5Google reports that delivery dates for the Pixel 9 Pro have already started slipping, suggesting not all orders will arrive on time. Some consumers who pre-ordered the device should expect a delay of as much as two weeks. The Hazel variant seems to be a particular hit, with shipping times slipping until September 17. Most models will see a comparatively smaller delay of around a week.

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, on the other hand, don't seem as popular, at least among early buyers, and are expected to ship by August 23 at the latest.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold also seems to be in high demand, with the Porcelain model being shown as out of stock. That said, it could be an availability issue, as the Porcelain variant of the original Pixel Fold was also hard to come by when the phone was announced.

Shipment delays are often used the determine the popularity of new models, though it's not a reliable method, considering delivery estimates are influenced by a range of factors, including supply chain problems and logistical issues.

In any case, the delayed shipping estimates are bound to be a cause of frustration for those who can't wait to get their hands on Google's newest phones.

