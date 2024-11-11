See how to save on the Google Pixel 8!

Sizzling-hot promo brings the Pixel 8a under the $400 mark on Amazon, but not for long

It may not be Black Friday yet, though Google Pixel phone fans are already in for a treat. Some of the hottest models from the brand, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, received huge price cuts recently. And now, it's time for the Pixel 8a to become way more affordable at Amazon.

For what appears to be a limited time, the highly capable mid-range phone is $100 cheaper than usual. That means you can have the 128GB model for just under $400 or the larger storage version for about $460. While it was slightly more affordable during October Prime Day, it's safe to say the handset is definitely a pick right now.

The Pixel 8a is $100 off at Amazon!

For a limited time, Amazon cuts the Pixel 8a price tag, landing it under the $400 mark and at its second-best price. That's an ultra-exciting early Black Friday deal you should definitely consider. All colors and storage versions sport the same $100 discount.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Google's latest mid-range option is quite a catch. It sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with snappy 120Hz refresh rates, which also gets rather bright. In fact, our in-house tests concluded it's brighter than the Pixel 8 (check out our Pixel 8a review for details).

But that's not all—you also have the Tensor G3 chip under the hood. This processor provides an excellent daily experience and gives the Pixel 8a a big advantage over other mid-range Android phones, such as the Motorola Edge (2024). Then again, it's certainly not as impressive as the OnePlus 12R on the performance front.

Moreover, the Android 14 handset sports a superb 64 + 13 MP camera on the rear, delivering excellent photos. You can expect awesome results from both the primary and ultra-wide cameras, plus the selfie snapper is just as capable. On top of all, this bad boy gets a whopping seven years of promised software support, so you can rest assured it'll remain contemporary for quite a while.

While the Pixel 8a might have some flaws, such as the large bezels surrounding the screen, it's undoubtedly among the mid-range phones with the best value-for-money ratios. So, if you don't want to wait for a better promo during the upcoming Black Friday event, now's absolutely the time to get it.

Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
