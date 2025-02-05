Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Best Buy's epic promo knocks $300 off the Pixel 8 — act fast before it's gone

A Pixel 8 phone is placed on a white table against a blurred background, with its retail box visible on the background.
If you're looking for your next Pixel phone and don't want to pay an arm and a leg, you've come to the right place. Believe it or not, Best Buy has slashed prices for the Pixel 8 by a whopping 43%, bringing it down to $399! Given that the 128GB model typically costs $699, we'd say that's one bargain you simply can't afford to miss.

The Pixel 8 gets an amazing $300 price cut

$399
$699
$300 off (43%)
Best Buy has just knocked an epic $300 off the Pixel 8 price tag. This bad boy is now available at $399 instead of $699, and you don't have to activate it immediately to get the bargain. That's a pretty exciting proposal to consider, but make sure to act fast because it might not be up for long.
Buy at BestBuy

Save 29% on the Pixel 8 at Amazon

$200 off (29%)
Amazon also hosts a discount on the Pixel 8, but it's certainly not as attractive. Still, if you're a hardcore Amazon shopper, you might want to check it out. Over there, the Pixel phone sells for 29% off its original price, which saves you $200.
Buy at Amazon

Think twice if you believe you have to sign a carrier contract to grab this bargain because that's not the case. You're getting the $300 price cut on a fully unlocked handset, no carrier contract required. Even if you want to connect it to a carrier immediately, you won't get an additional price cut — the Google handset is $399 with activation.

While we already have the newer Pixel 9 Series, this bad boy is a pretty solid choice for Google fans. It features a great-looking 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and HDR10+ support. As we've pointed out in our Google Pixel 8 review, the Android phone has impressive brightness levels as well.

Under the hood, the Tensor G3 chipset enables the Pixel 8 to show its AI (artificial intelligence) prowess. That said, Google's in-house processors are no match for the best Samsung phones (not to mention Apple ones). Still, if you seek advanced camera features like Best Take and improved Call Screening (to mention a few) over raw horsepower, this puppy will make you plenty happy.

It's no secret that Google Pixel phones excel on the camera front, and this buddy is no different. It features a 50 MP primary camera on the rear and a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, giving you fantastic photo quality day and night. On the front, you have a 10.5 MP selfie lens.

While this fella was released in 2023, it's still contemporary. That's because the Pixel 8 receives seven years of software support. As you can see, the handset is a pretty solid choice for mid-range phone seekers. And while it might be rather pricey at its standard price, you can now buy it for only $399 with Best Buy's incredible deal. Don't miss out!
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading Comments...

