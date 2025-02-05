Best Buy's epic promo knocks $300 off the Pixel 8 — act fast before it's gone
If you're looking for your next Pixel phone and don't want to pay an arm and a leg, you've come to the right place. Believe it or not, Best Buy has slashed prices for the Pixel 8 by a whopping 43%, bringing it down to $399! Given that the 128GB model typically costs $699, we'd say that's one bargain you simply can't afford to miss.
Think twice if you believe you have to sign a carrier contract to grab this bargain because that's not the case. You're getting the $300 price cut on a fully unlocked handset, no carrier contract required. Even if you want to connect it to a carrier immediately, you won't get an additional price cut — the Google handset is $399 with activation.
Under the hood, the Tensor G3 chipset enables the Pixel 8 to show its AI (artificial intelligence) prowess. That said, Google's in-house processors are no match for the best Samsung phones (not to mention Apple ones). Still, if you seek advanced camera features like Best Take and improved Call Screening (to mention a few) over raw horsepower, this puppy will make you plenty happy.
While this fella was released in 2023, it's still contemporary. That's because the Pixel 8 receives seven years of software support. As you can see, the handset is a pretty solid choice for mid-range phone seekers. And while it might be rather pricey at its standard price, you can now buy it for only $399 with Best Buy's incredible deal. Don't miss out!
While we already have the newer Pixel 9 Series, this bad boy is a pretty solid choice for Google fans. It features a great-looking 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and HDR10+ support. As we've pointed out in our Google Pixel 8 review, the Android phone has impressive brightness levels as well.
It's no secret that Google Pixel phones excel on the camera front, and this buddy is no different. It features a 50 MP primary camera on the rear and a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, giving you fantastic photo quality day and night. On the front, you have a 10.5 MP selfie lens.
