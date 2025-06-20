Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)

A full switch to clean energy gives it a major edge in the climate race.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Wireless service
T-Mobile logo on a building.
While all three major US carriers are stepping up their climate game, new data shows T-Mobile is outpacing Verizon and AT&T in a big way – at least when it comes to clean energy.

T-Mobile is fully running on renewables


We recently talked about how mobile carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T are making progress on sustainability. But the GSMA’s latest Mobile Net Zero report also reveals one of them is way ahead of the pack in a critical category: renewable electricity use.

In 2023, mobile operators across North America bought 16 terawatt-hours (TWh) of renewable electricity – nearly half of their total usage. But only one matched 100% of its electricity with renewables: T-Mobile.

That clean energy push helped T-Mobile slash its operational emissions by 90% between 2019 and 2023. North American operators as a whole cut emissions by 44% during that time, with T-Mobile leading the charge. In fact, North America contributed the biggest share of global net reductions over that period.
 
AT&T and Verizon aren’t far behind, though. Both made strong progress by boosting energy efficiency and increasing renewable use. Verizon, for example, recently expanded its partnership with Invenergy, securing 640 megawatts of solar power across four US states.

Sustainability might be the next battleground for US carriers



US carriers love to compete – and now, the race is on to be the greenest, too. That kind of rivalry can only be a good thing for the planet. T-Mobile is currently leading on renewables, but AT&T and Verizon are clearly pushing forward as well, which could keep the pressure high.

Still, the clock is ticking. Hitting net zero targets won’t just require more clean energy – it’s going to take faster action across the board.

For example, while power sourcing is improving, fleet vehicles remain a major source of emissions – especially in the US. Operators here rely more on cars and trucks than in other regions, making fleet electrification a key area for future gains.

A great start – but will the momentum hold?


I’m all for environmental progress and seeing US carriers take it seriously is a big deal. But whether they can keep up the pace – or even speed it up – is the real question.

I mean, with AI now in the mix, the challenge might grow faster than expected. Global data center electricity use jumped 50% between 2019 and 2023, with AI demand being a big driver. That trend is not slowing down.

The irony of it all? AI might also be part of the solution. It could help networks manage demand more efficiently – like turning off unused sections in real time. So yeah, we’ll see how that plays out.

If the momentum sticks, great. If not, these early wins could be short-lived.

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!

Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 1

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging

Latest News

Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless