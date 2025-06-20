T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)

T-Mobile is fully running on renewables



In 2023, mobile operators across North America bought 16 terawatt-hours (TWh) of renewable electricity – nearly half of their total usage. But only one matched 100% of its electricity with renewables: T-Mobile .



That clean energy push helped T-Mobile slash its operational emissions by 90% between 2019 and 2023. North American operators as a whole cut emissions by 44% during that time, with T-Mobile leading the charge. In fact, North America contributed the biggest share of global net reductions over that period.



AT&T and Verizon aren’t far behind, though. Both made strong progress by boosting energy efficiency and increasing renewable use. , securing 640 megawatts of solar power across four US states. andaren’t far behind, though. Both made strong progress by boosting energy efficiency and increasing renewable use. Verizon, for example, recently expanded its partnership with Invenergy , securing 640 megawatts of solar power across four US states.

US carriers love to compete – and now, the race is on to be the greenest, too. That kind of rivalry can only be a good thing for the planet. T-Mobile is currently leading on renewables, but AT&T and Verizon are clearly pushing forward as well, which could keep the pressure high.



Still, the clock is ticking. Hitting net zero targets won’t just require more clean energy – it’s going to take faster action across the board.



A great start – but will the momentum hold? For example, while power sourcing is improving, fleet vehicles remain a major source of emissions – especially in the US. Operators here rely more on cars and trucks than in other regions, making fleet electrification a key area for future gains.



I’m all for environmental progress and seeing US carriers take it seriously is a big deal. But whether they can keep up the pace – or even speed it up – is the real question.



I mean, with AI now in the mix, the challenge might grow faster than expected. Global data center electricity use jumped 50% between 2019 and 2023, with AI demand being a big driver. That trend is not slowing down.



The irony of it all? AI might also be part of the solution. It could help networks manage demand more efficiently – like turning off unused sections in real time. So yeah, we’ll see how that plays out.



If the momentum sticks, great. If not, these early wins could be short-lived.