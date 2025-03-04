Amazon gives you another Google Pixel 8a promo, saving you $100 for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Looking for an affordable Google Pixel phone? The Pixel 8a is a fantastic option to consider right now, as it's again discounted by $100. That brings the $500 mid-range phone down to about $400 in its 128GB variant at Amazon.
Granted, we've seen the same model available at the same $100 price cut last month, but it didn't last long. The e-commerce giant won't keep this promo live long now, either, so you should definitely check it out before it goes poof. Then again, it's not the best bargain we've ever seen—it was actually $120 off during last year's October Prime Day.
Speaking of features like Magic Editor, this bad boy's camera is top-shelf. You get a 64 MP main sensor on the rear and a 13 MP ultra-wide lens, delivering great-looking photos in various settings. You can check out our Pixel 8a review photo samples to get a better idea of how good shots look with this handset.
As you can see, the Pixel 8a is a pretty solid mid-range phone. We know the Pixel 9a might arrive soon, but at $100 off, this bad boy is a pretty good choice. If you're looking for your next affordable Google Pixel handset, this might be the one to get. Head to Amazon and take advantage of its limited-time sale before it's too late.
Granted, we've seen the same model available at the same $100 price cut last month, but it didn't last long. The e-commerce giant won't keep this promo live long now, either, so you should definitely check it out before it goes poof. Then again, it's not the best bargain we've ever seen—it was actually $120 off during last year's October Prime Day.
Regardless, the Pixel 8a is a great pick at its current $100 discount. The mid-ranger features a lovely 6.1-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rates, providing a great visual experience. Under the hood, the model features a Tensor G3 processor, which enables multiple AI features, including Magic Editor, Photo Unblur, and Gemini AI.
Speaking of features like Magic Editor, this bad boy's camera is top-shelf. You get a 64 MP main sensor on the rear and a 13 MP ultra-wide lens, delivering great-looking photos in various settings. You can check out our Pixel 8a review photo samples to get a better idea of how good shots look with this handset.
On the software side of things, this Google handset comes with Android 14 out of the box. On top of that, it'll receive seven years of software support, meaning it'll remain safe and secure until 2031.
As you can see, the Pixel 8a is a pretty solid mid-range phone. We know the Pixel 9a might arrive soon, but at $100 off, this bad boy is a pretty good choice. If you're looking for your next affordable Google Pixel handset, this might be the one to get. Head to Amazon and take advantage of its limited-time sale before it's too late.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
04 Mar, 2025Amazon gives you another Google Pixel 8a promo, saving you $100 for a limited time
26 Feb, 2025The compact Pixel 8 is still enjoying a jaw-dropping $300 discount at these sellers
10 Feb, 2025Amazon has the Google Pixel 8 on sale at a $300 discount in multiple colors and both storage variants
05 Feb, 2025Best Buy's epic promo knocks $300 off the Pixel 8 — act fast before it's gone
13 Jan, 2025One of the best Pixel 8a promos is back on Amazon once again, but only for a limited time
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: