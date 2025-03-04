GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Amazon gives you another Google Pixel 8a promo, saving you $100 for a limited time

A person holds the Pixel 8a, showcasing the phone's rear design and camera module.
Looking for an affordable Google Pixel phone? The Pixel 8a is a fantastic option to consider right now, as it's again discounted by $100. That brings the $500 mid-range phone down to about $400 in its 128GB variant at Amazon.

The Google Pixel 8a is $100 off at Amazon

$100 off (20%)
For a limited time, you can save $100 on the Google Pixel 8a. This promo has gone live at other times, but it still makes Google's mid-ranger a pretty tempting pick. Grab yours and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Granted, we've seen the same model available at the same $100 price cut last month, but it didn't last long. The e-commerce giant won't keep this promo live long now, either, so you should definitely check it out before it goes poof. Then again, it's not the best bargain we've ever seen—it was actually $120 off during last year's October Prime Day.

Regardless, the Pixel 8a is a great pick at its current $100 discount. The mid-ranger features a lovely 6.1-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rates, providing a great visual experience. Under the hood, the model features a Tensor G3 processor, which enables multiple AI features, including Magic Editor, Photo Unblur, and Gemini AI.

Speaking of features like Magic Editor, this bad boy's camera is top-shelf. You get a 64 MP main sensor on the rear and a 13 MP ultra-wide lens, delivering great-looking photos in various settings. You can check out our Pixel 8a review photo samples to get a better idea of how good shots look with this handset.

On the software side of things, this Google handset comes with Android 14 out of the box. On top of that, it'll receive seven years of software support, meaning it'll remain safe and secure until 2031.

As you can see, the Pixel 8a is a pretty solid mid-range phone. We know the Pixel 9a might arrive soon, but at $100 off, this bad boy is a pretty good choice. If you're looking for your next affordable Google Pixel handset, this might be the one to get. Head to Amazon and take advantage of its limited-time sale before it's too late.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

