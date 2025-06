This early Prime Day offer turns the Fire HD 8 Plus into an unbeatable steal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: save 54% with Prime $65 off (54%) You may not need to wait until Prime Day to get a Fire tablet at absolutely unbeatable prices. Right now, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus sells for a stunning 54% off its original price. That lets Prime members get the base storage model for less than $60! Buy at Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022), 64GB: save 43% with Prime $65 off (43%) Prime members who need more onboard storage aren't left out! The Fire HD 8 Plus with 64GB storage is also on sale before Prime Day 2025 kicks off, and you can save 43% on it, possibly for a limited time. Act fast and enjoy your savings. Buy at Amazon

Prime Day is still over two weeks away, but Amazon has just released a simply irresistible Prime-exclusive deal you can't ignore. For a limited time, the Fire HD 8 Plus—normally priced around $120—is 54% off, making it an absolute steal you just can't pass up.Prime Day 2025 may bring deeper discounts on other Fire tablets next month. But let's be honest: this particular model likely won't get any cheaper. So, if you're looking for a family-friendly, everyday entertainment device under $60, this might just be the perfect fit.For context, the stunning 54% markdown is available on the 3/32GB base version of this slate with lockscreen ad support. If that doesn't quite suit you, the larger storage option with 64GB of built-in space is also on sale. That one goes for 43% off its original price. Again, this is a Prime-exclusive deal, so you need a membership to take advantage.Ideal for the whole family, this 8-inch tablet gives you all the basics you can ask for. It's lighter and thinner, making it easier to handle by children, plus it's supposed to be pretty durable.Although it's far from a performance beast, the Fire HD 8 Plus lets you stream videos, check your email, browse recipes, and more without hiccups. Of course, you'd have to extend your budget (considerably) for a more powerful tablet, but this one handles daily tasks well enough.Then, you have Alexa support, allowing you to stream videos or your favorite tunes, shop, or call friends and family without any effort. In addition, this ultra-affordable tablet delivers up to 13 hours of on-screen time, which is remarkable for its current price.At the end of the day, the Fire HD 8 Plus may not be the perfect choice for power users, but Prime members on a budget should seriously consider getting it. At 54% off in its 32GB variant, it's easily the best early Prime Day tablet deal we've seen.