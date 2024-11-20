Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Oppo teams up with Google to bring Circle to Search feature to its devices

Software updates Oppo
Oppo Find X8 Series
Oppo has just confirmed a new partnership with Google to bring the Circle to Search feature to its phones and tablets running ColorOS 15. Besides Circle to Search, Oppo will be adding advanced AI experiences like Google Gemini to its upcoming ColorOS 15.

With ColorOS, our goal has always been to create an easy-to-use, harmonious, powerful experience through intelligence and collaboration. By incorporating Google Gemini 1.5 Pro and 1.5 Flash across language, assistance, and search, ColorOS 15 is turbo-charged by AI to boost productivity and creativity, exceeding customers' needs like never before,” said Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Product at OPPO.

As per Oppo’s announcement, ColorOS 15 will be using Google’s advanced AI capabilities, so users will be able to take advantage of the Gemini models and other AI-powered features like AI Recording Summary, a dedicated tool that intelligently summarizes voice recordings, generating high-quality meeting notes or overviews.

Oppo fans who own of the company’s eligible devices will benefit from Circle to Search once ColorOS 15 drops. Simply long press the home button or navigation bar, and you’ll be able to instantly search for whatever is on-screen without having to switch apps.

Oppo’s new ColorOS 15 comes with the Google Gemini app, allowing users to chat with the AI assistant from Google and further boost productivity. This is also useful for writing, learning, planning and more.

As part of the AI tools joining ColorOS 15, Oppo fans will also be able to go Live with Gemini to simplify complex topics and rehearse for major moments with real-time responses.

In case you’re wondering, Oppo announced that ColorOS 15 featuring Google’s advanced AI capabilities will debut at the global launch of the company’s upcoming Find X8 Series, which is scheduled for November 21.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

