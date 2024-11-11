See how to save on the Google Pixel 8!

Oppo announces global Find X8 series launch

Oppo announced that it will be bringing its new Find X8 phone series to the global market later this month, after a brief hiatus, and it packs a punch. The Find X8 line includes a regular and a Pro version, which differ by the quantity of periscope zoom cameras, battery capacity and, needless to say, their pricing.

Yes, quantity, as the Oppo Find X8 Pro is only the world's second phone to sport two cameras with folded optics lenses, and the first to be globally available for purchase. The Find X7 Ultra brought double periscope trouble to photogs earlier this year, but it was released with limited direct availability.

The other notable feature of the 6.6-inch Find X8 and 6.8-inch Find X8 Pro, is the battery capacity crammed in their compact form factor. By using silicon-carbon anode technology, Oppo managed to fit a whopping 5,910 mAh battery in a body that is thinner and weighs less than those of the iPhone 16 Pro Max or Galaxy S24 Ultra, while the Find X8 has a no less impressive 5,630 mAh battery, and both phones support fast wired and 50W wireless charging speeds.

Until now, flagship camera phones with ultra-zoom, power, battery life and AI tools have been weighed down by thick, heavy designs, but Find X8 Series changes the game. Find X8 is a thin and light powerhouse with ultra-beating battery life and a periscope zoom. Find X8 Pro takes zoom further, delivering ultra-grade experiences without the bulk. And with ColorOS 15’s smart and smooth experience, Find X8 Series is set to mark an exciting shift for the smartphone industry.
Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer at OPPO, November '24

Impressive stuff, just as their cameras. The Find X8 has a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 3x periscope telephoto camera. The Find X8 Pro one-ups it with a quad-camera setup that barely protrudes from the rear, but adds a second 50MP periscope camera with 6x optical zoom. Oppo's HyperTone image engine for natural color representation, its Hasselblad Portrait Mode that makes wonders with the zoom cameras, and a new LivePhoto feature are all a go on the new phones, too.

Another interesting take is that the Find X8 series are powered by the top-shelf Dimensity 9400 processor that MediaTek recently released, customized for its partner Oppo. It is done on the latest second-gen 3nm production method, and is designed to go against juggernauts like the Snapdragon 8 Elite (Gen 4), or Samsung's elusive Exynos 2500 that it just won't be able to make enough of to put in its upcoming high-end series.

Oppo Find X8 Pro price, colors, and release date


Oppo advises that the global launch of the Find X8 series will take place on November 21, and has scheduled a big unveiling bash in tropical Bali for the festivities of demonstrating the photographic prowess of the first phone with two periscope zoom cameras available globally.

The Find X8 and Find X8 Pro offer base 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage models, while the other storage options include 512GB and 1TB, with 16GB RAM variants.

Oppo has told us that one of the hardest tasks is naming the phones' colors, and the Find X8 Pro doesn't disappoint when it comes to color scheme creativity, as it is available in hues titled Walking in the clouds, Hoshino Black, or Clear Sky Route.


As for prices, the Find X8 Pro has already appeared at online stores here and there starting at 1099 EUR, but the exact tags and country availability will be known closer to the global Find X8 birthday bash.
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

