Confirmed: OnePlus 9 will ship with a charger in the box

In an attempt to assert a pro-environmental sentiment, Samsung and Apple excluded the chargers from the boxes of the S21 and the iPhone 12 . The public welcomed the decisions with a bag of mixed feelings. The rationale behind these moves was that the customers already had chargers from their previous purchases.

OnePlus, however, isn't going to follow suit, at least for now. On the company's forums, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the OnePlus 9 will ship with a charger. So once again OnePlus has managed to keep off the trends and keep to its own line of thought.OnePlus had been progressively including faster wired and wireless charging capabilities in its phones. The predecessor of the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 8T , did support 65W wired charging, and according to the latest rumors, the OnePlus 9 will feature 65W wired and 45W wireless charging Another rumor is making the rounds -- the OnePlus 9 Pro battery's capacity -- as the cited source is saying -- is expected to be a 4500mAh one. It can't be said for sure whether the same capacity would be shared by the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R batteries.The new OnePlus 9 devices are to be formally announced on March 23 . We will keep you posted on any further updates.