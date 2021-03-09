Confirmed: OnePlus 9 will ship with a charger in the box
OnePlus, however, isn’t going to follow suit, at least for now. On the company’s forums,
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the OnePlus 9 will ship with a charger. So once again OnePlus has managed to keep off the trends and keep to its own line of thought.
OnePlus had been progressively including faster wired and wireless charging capabilities in its phones. The predecessor of the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 8T, did support 65W wired charging, and according to the latest rumors, the OnePlus 9 will feature 65W wired and 45W wireless charging.
The new OnePlus 9 devices are to be formally announced on March 23. We will keep you posted on any further updates.