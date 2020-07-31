Android Wearables

Oppo Watch goes global with Wear OS, 30-hour battery life, much more

Jul 31, 2020
In March, Oppo launched its first smartwatch in China complete with a custom Android-based operating system. Following a successful start, today the Oppo Watch is heading to Europe and the UK with Wear OS on board.

The first smartwatch with a dual-curved display


The Oppo Watch, unlike most other smartwatches, boasts a rectangular AMOLED display coupled with decently thin bezels. Two sizes have been created – a 41mm version and a 46mm model – but not every aspect of them is identical.

Oppo has fitted the smaller 41mm Watch model with a flat 1.6-inch display that supports a 360 x 320p resolution and a 65.22% screen-to-body ratio. Furthermore, the frame is carved out of 6000-series aluminum alloy and the rear panel is plastic.

The 46mm version, on the other hand, features a superior 1.91-inch curved-edge panel complete with a higher 476 x 402p resolution and a better 72.76% screen-to-body ratio. Oppo has retained the aluminum frame and added a different rear panel carved out of ceramic and plastic.

Completing the external package are two buttons that are used to easily navigate the Wear OS UI, although the displays are touchscreen.

Oppo has focused on fitness and health features


Like any other smartwatch these days, the Oppo Watch focuses heavily on health and fitness features.

Oppo has included five workout modes that offer tailored voice coaching: Fitness Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, and Swimming. These modes make use of five sensors and GPS to accurately track physical stats.

The Oppo Watch supports always-on heart-rate monitoring too, regardless of whether somebody is exercising or resting. Sleep Tracking, a feature that provides detailed reports on sleep, is also part of the package.

As you’d expect from any other Wear OS smartwatch, the Google Fit app is included straight out of the box allowing you to keep track of everything.

There is an LTE Oppo Watch model as well


Powering the Oppo Watch is the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset coupled with Wear OS by Google. Services from the internet provider such as Google Pay for contactless payment or Google Maps for turn-by-turn navigation are present.

The 41mm and 46mm models boast Wi-Fi network support as standard, but anybody interested in spending some extra model will also be able to get their hands on an LTE 46mm version that supports eSIM.

As an added extra on the software side of things, users can take a photo of their daily outfit and the Oppo Watch will use AI to generate a matching wallpaper.

You won’t be disappointed by the battery life


The Oppo Watch 46mm model packs a 430mAh battery and should be able to last up to 36 hours on a single charge. However, if you’re rocking the LTE version, that figure falls to a still-decent 30 hours.

The Oppo Watch 41mm, on the other hand, is fitted with a lower 300mAh battery capacity that enables up to 24 hours on a single charge.

All versions of the wearable support a Power Save Mode that extends battery life to 21 days on the bigger models and 14 days on the smaller one.

Additionally, Oppo has included its all-new Watch VOOC Flash Charging technology that provides up to 16 hours of power from a 15-minute charge. A full charge takes 75 minutes, however.

Oppo Watch release date, availability, and price


The Oppo Watch is available in select markets starting today, July 31.

Customers in the UK will have to wait until October. There, the smaller 41mm version is set to retail at £229 (roughly $300), while the larger 46mm watch is £369 (around $480). Pricing for the LTE model has not been revealed.

