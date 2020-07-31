Oppo Watch goes global with Wear OS, 30-hour battery life, much more

The first smartwatch with a dual-curved display



Oppo has focused on fitness and health features

Like any other smartwatch these days, the Oppo Watch focuses heavily on health and fitness features.



Oppo has included five workout modes that offer tailored voice coaching: Fitness Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, and Swimming. These modes make use of five sensors and GPS to accurately track physical stats.



The Oppo Watch supports always-on heart-rate monitoring too, regardless of whether somebody is exercising or resting. Sleep Tracking, a feature that provides detailed reports on sleep, is also part of the package.



As you’d expect from any other Wear OS smartwatch, the Google Fit app is included straight out of the box allowing you to keep track of everything.

There is an LTE Oppo Watch model as well

Powering the Oppo Watch is the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset coupled with Wear OS by Google. Services from the internet provider such as Google Pay for contactless payment or Google Maps for turn-by-turn navigation are present.



Completing the external package are two buttons that are used to easily navigate the Wear OS UI, although the displays are touchscreen.Like any other smartwatch these days, the Oppo Watch focuses heavily on health and fitness features.Oppo has included five workout modes that offer tailored voice coaching: Fitness Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, and Swimming. These modes make use of five sensors and GPS to accurately track physical stats.The Oppo Watch supports always-on heart-rate monitoring too, regardless of whether somebody is exercising or resting. Sleep Tracking, a feature that provides detailed reports on sleep, is also part of the package.As you’d expect from any other Wear OS smartwatch, the Google Fit app is included straight out of the box allowing you to keep track of everything.Powering the Oppo Watch is the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset coupled with Wear OS by Google. Services from the internet provider such as Google Pay for contactless payment or Google Maps for turn-by-turn navigation are present.

The 41mm and 46mm models boast Wi-Fi network support as standard, but anybody interested in spending some extra model will also be able to get their hands on an LTE 46mm version that supports eSIM.







You won’t be disappointed by the battery life

The Oppo Watch 46mm model packs a 430mAh battery and should be able to last up to 36 hours on a single charge. However, if you’re rocking the LTE version, that figure falls to a still-decent 30 hours.



The Oppo Watch 41mm, on the other hand, is fitted with a lower 300mAh battery capacity that enables up to 24 hours on a single charge.



All versions of the wearable support a Power Save Mode that extends battery life to 21 days on the bigger models and 14 days on the smaller one.



As an added extra on the software side of things, users can take a photo of their daily outfit and the Oppo Watch will use AI to generate a matching wallpaper.The Oppo Watch 46mm model packs a 430mAh battery and should be able to last up to 36 hours on a single charge. However, if you’re rocking the LTE version, that figure falls to a still-decent 30 hours.The Oppo Watch 41mm, on the other hand, is fitted with a lower 300mAh battery capacity that enables up to 24 hours on a single charge.All versions of the wearable support a Power Save Mode that extends battery life to 21 days on the bigger models and 14 days on the smaller one.