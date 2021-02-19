Samsung's next Galaxy Watch could ditch Tizen for Wear OS
According to tipster Ice Universe, the next Galaxy Watch will “use Android to replace Tizen.” This could see Samsung adopt Wear OS on the Galaxy Watch Active 3, which is expected to debut in the summer.
Smartwatches were much simpler and Google's strategy was messy in the earlier years, which meant Tizen was perfectly capable of competing with Google’s Android-based operating system.
You might argue that it still can — Samsung offers some of the best smartwatches around — but the reality is that wearables, much like smartphones, increasingly rely on third-party apps and the support that Google’s Wear OS brings to the table can’t be matched by Samsung’s Tizen at the moment.
So this reported change could be a sign that Samsung is admitting defeat on the OS front, at least when it comes to more complex wearables. But, to the benefit of consumers, the move could lead to more intense competition among Wear OS brands.