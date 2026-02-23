Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
Lavish AirPods Max get a lovely discount at Walmart

The headphones rank among the best on the market and are worth every penny!

Apple Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the AirPods Max.
AirPods Max held with both hands, highlighting their premium build quality. | Image by PhoneArena
       View now at Walmart  
Looking for a set of new AirPods Max at a discounted price? Look no further and just go ahead and score a pair at Walmart. The retailer is offering a $99 discount on these premium cans, letting you upgrade your listening experience for $449.99. Just be sure to act quickly, as there are only a few units left in stock at the time of writing, and the discount might expire soon.

As for the headphones, well, they may not be affordable—even with Walmart’s deal—but they are worth every penny! As Apple’s answer to the Sony WH-1000XM6 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, they deliver high-quality sound with rich, strong bass. For an even more immersive experience, they support Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, making the audio feel three-dimensional.

Apple AirPods Max: Save $99!

$449 99
$549
$99 off (18%)
At $99 off, the AirPods Max are finally dipping under $450 at Walmart. They might be a splurge, but between the premium build and some of the best ANC in the wireless audio segment, they deliver a listening experience that’s worth the price. Act fast and save today!
Buy at Walmart


If that’s not enough, they offer high-end ANC, which mutes the world the moment you turn it on. With 20 hours of playtime (with Spatial Audio and Active Noise Cancellation enabled), you’ll be able to enjoy your music in peace for hours on end. They also support fast charging—with a five-minute charge delivering an additional hour and a half of playback—so your music almost never stops. Not to mention, they are super comfy, boasting ear cups wrapped in memory foam and tailored knit textile, plus a headband with a breathable knit mesh canopy. This will let you enjoy long listening sessions without any discomfort.

So, yeah! The AirPods Max may not be exactly affordable, but they bring a lot to the table, including seamless pairing with your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. Now that you can score them for $99 less, they are even more irresistible than usual. Therefore, don’t miss out—save on a pair today!

Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15808 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
