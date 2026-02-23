Lavish AirPods Max get a lovely discount at Walmart

Apple AirPods Max: Save $99! $449 99 $549 $99 off (18%) At $99 off, the AirPods Max are finally dipping under $450 at Walmart. They might be a splurge, but between the premium build and some of the best ANC in the wireless audio segment, they deliver a listening experience that’s worth the price. Act fast and save today! Buy at Walmart

Recommended For You

If that’s not enough, they offer high-end ANC, which mutes the world the moment you turn it on. With 20 hours of playtime (with Spatial Audio and Active Noise Cancellation enabled), you’ll be able to enjoy your music in peace for hours on end. They also support fast charging—with a five-minute charge delivering an additional hour and a half of playback—so your music almost never stops. Not to mention, they are super comfy, boasting ear cups wrapped in memory foam and tailored knit textile, plus a headband with a breathable knit mesh canopy. This will let you enjoy long listening sessions without any discomfort.So, yeah! The AirPods Max may not be exactly affordable, but they bring a lot to the table, including seamless pairing with your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. Now that you can score them for $99 less, they are even more irresistible than usual. Therefore, don’t miss out—save on a pair today!