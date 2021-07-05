Here's when the OnePlus Nord 2 5G mid-ranger could be launched









While Mukul Sharma (aka @stufflistings) is not yet in a position to guarantee the phone will see daylight on July 24, it seems very likely that its official announcement will take place sometime "during the last 10 days" of this month.





In case you're wondering, the OG OnePlus Nord 5G was unveiled on July 21 last year before going on sale (in select European and Asian markets) in early August. As such, this rumored OnePlus Nord 2 5G timeline is by no means surprising, although it's not clear right now if the handset could be impacted by the ongoing global chip shortage in any way.





That might be the reason why Mukul Sharma himself underlines straight off the bat that this plan will pan out "provided there are no last moment changes."





The spec sheet of the 5G-enabled Nord 2 is unlikely to suffer similar changes at the eleventh hour, with everything from the phone's 90Hz 6.45-inch OLED screen to a reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, 4,500mAh battery, triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 8, and 2MP sensors, and 128GB base storage paired with 8 gigs of RAM essentially etched in stone already.





All in all, the OnePlus Nord 2 looks destined to replace its N10 cousin on our list of the very best budget 5G phones money can buy in 2021, but just like its predecessor, this undoubtedly affordable bad boy may never be officially released stateside.





