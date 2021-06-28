Benchmark entry corroborates leaks the OnePlus Nord 2 will come with Dimensity 1200 chipset





Recently, we’ve been hearing some leaks and speculations about the successor of the OnePlus Nord : the OnePlus Nord 2, and now, an entry from an AI benchmark website reveals its processor and RAM, reports MySmartPrice

OnePlus Nord 2 will reportedly sport Dimensity 1200 with 8GB of RAM

This entry corroborates recent leaks and rumors that the Nord 2 will be the first OnePlus smartphone that will come without a Snapdragon processor, but instead, with a MediaTek one. The premium Dimensity 1200 chipset is a powerful processor built on a 6nm processor, that should assure great performance for the successor of the original Nord.







SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



The variant spotted on the benchmark website sports 8GB of RAM, but other configurations, for example with 12GB of RAM, are still possible. Other specifications we expect from the OnePlus Nord 2 is a triple camera system with a top-notch 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, complemented by very slim bezels, and a 4,500mAh battery.There are no concrete leaks about the OnePlus Nord 2 release date or announcement event as of now. If history is anything to go by, we expect it to be announced sometime in July. There is currently no information when and if it will make its way to the States, but we’ll keep you updated, so stay tuned!