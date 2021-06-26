Intel CEO says chip shortage will continue throughout this year

Intel CEO says chip shortage will continue throughout this year0
As many of you know, we are in the middle of a chip shortage that has been impacting automobile and consumer electronic manufacturers. Bloomberg reports that Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger sees the shortage continuing throughout the remainder of this year, bottoming out during the second half of 2021 before things start to improve. In fact, the executive doesn't expect the supply-demand picture to return to normal until 2023.
Gelsinger says that thanks to Intel's ownership of its fabs, it is more able to keep up with demand for chips than those who are outsourcing production to another foundry. The executive says that demand for chips will continue to be strong over the next 10 years thanks to expected growth in demand for 5G smartphones, AI, and electric vehicles. Intel's CEO is on the side of those industry executives who see the current demand for chips continuing into the future.
Other executives don't believe that the industry can sustain growth of more than 5% on an annual basis. Broadcom Inc. CEO Hock Tan is one such executive. Even though his firm reported a 15% revenue hike for its latest quarter, Tan says chip production is a mature industry that will revert back to low growth.