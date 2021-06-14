OnePlus Nord 2 might be a Realme phone in disguise
Double agent?
A leaker by the username Arsenal posted on Weibo (a Chinese social media) that the OnePlus Nord 2 could be the expected Realme X9 Pro. The only difference in hardware, Arsenal says, will be in the branding and chipset of the phone. (via TechRadar)
Given that OnePlus and Realme exist under the same parent company, BBK Electronics, it doesn’t come as a shock that the two would share device components – or whole bodies, for that matter. The “new” in the “news” here is that if the OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a Dimensity chipset, it will be the first one without a Snapdragon one.
What will the specs be?
Thanks to the leaker, we also just found out what the Realme X9 Pro specs could be. Judging from them, we can also speculate on those of the true Nord successor.
The device will have a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED micro-curved panel protected by fifth-gen scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass. There will be two combos of RAM and storage - 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. Juicing all of that up will be a 4500mAh battery.
If we look at last year’s announcement, we can safely assume that the OnePlus Nord 2 will arrive in August, with some hints that it might even be sooner than that. If you are a OnePlus fan, what do you think about buying one of their phones that is a device almost entirely built by a different company?
