OnePlus Nord 2 might be a Realme phone in disguise

Aleksandar Anastasov
Jun 14, 2021, 8:28 AM
Your news feed is probably buzzing with OnePlus stories lately, and I wouldn’t judge you if you’ve started to scroll past some of them. However, this one is for a highly anticipated and yet-to-arrive device in the family - the OnePlus Nord 2.

Double agent?


A leaker by the username Arsenal posted on Weibo (a Chinese social media) that the OnePlus Nord 2 could be the expected Realme X9 Pro. The only difference in hardware, Arsenal says, will be in the branding and chipset of the phone. (via TechRadar)

He claims that Realme will release two versions of their mid-ranger X9 Pro - one with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset and a curved screen, and another with the Dimensity 1200 chipset and a flat screen. The former will be intended only for the China market while the latter for all other regions.

Given that OnePlus and Realme exist under the same parent company, BBK Electronics, it doesn’t come as a shock that the two would share device components – or whole bodies, for that matter. The “new” in the “news” here is that if the OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a Dimensity chipset, it will be the first one without a Snapdragon one.

What will the specs be?


Thanks to the leaker, we also just found out what the Realme X9 Pro specs could be. Judging from them, we can also speculate on those of the true Nord successor.

If the leak for the X9 Pro isThe Nord 2 will include a set of three cameras on the back: a 50MP main one with the Sony IMX766 sensor (also featured on the OnePlus 9 Pro), a 16MP ultrawide, and a 2MP monochrome. On the front, you will find a 32MP snapper with the Sony IMX616 sensor.

The device will have a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED micro-curved panel protected by fifth-gen scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass. There will be two combos of RAM and storage - 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. Juicing all of that up will be a 4500mAh battery.

If we look at last year’s announcement, we can safely assume that the OnePlus Nord 2 will arrive in August, with some hints that it might even be sooner than that. If you are a OnePlus fan, what do you think about buying one of their phones that is a device almost entirely built by a different company?

