The budget OnePlus Nord 2 5G leaks in full with a big camera upgrade

Daniel Petrov
By
Jun 28, 2021, 6:57 AM
0

Gather around, value-for-money fanboys, as that tech leak wunderkind Steve Hammerstoffer from @onleaks fame has done it again, leaking the OnePlus Nord 2 in its full frontal and rear glory!

The leak is based on early prototype, and the folks from 91Mobile have already done a few renders to flesh out the upcoming budget OnePlus champ. The biggest piece of specs news, of course, is the move from the middling 48MP camera sensors of yesteryear to the new and excellent 50MP ones.

Be they Sony or Samsung, they've all proven great so far, able to capture a wider dynamic range, and with better low-light sensitivity than what's in the OG Nord.

Developing...

