$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Release dates OnePlus

OnePlus Nord N200 5G is official; Great specs at a great price

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Jun 15, 2021, 8:00 AM
OnePlus Nord N200 5G is official; Great specs at a great price
The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is official and comes with much improved specs for a great price. The company revealed its 2021 entry-level smartphone, the Nord N200, which is the successor to the Nord N100 from last year. 

Design


The OnePlus Nord N200’s front is very similar in terms of design to the one found on the OnePlus Nord CE and the regular OnePlus Nord N10. It has the same punch hole selfie camera design. The front camera is located in the top-left corner of the display, just like the one on the Nord CE.

In terms of size, the OnePlus N200 5G is again similar to the Nord CE 5G. The device is made out of plastic, and will be offered in only one color option - Blue Quantum.

The back camera module has the trendy boxy design we can find in many other phones, like the OnePlus 9 and Samsung Galaxy S20 series. Similarly to these phones, the camera module protrudes a little from the body of the new affordable OnePlus device.

A fingerprint scanner is located in the power button. The device features a headphone jack, just like the Nord N100. Another pleasant surprise found in the new OnePlus phone is the presence of a Micro-SD card slot, with which you can easily increase your storage.

Overall, the design of the Nord N200 5G is nothing we haven’t seen, but it’s on par with the 2021 trends and feels modern enough.

Display and cameras


An IPS LCD display panel graces the Nord N200 5G’s front. The screen measures at 6.49-inch and has FullHD+ resolution with 90Hz refresh rate. This is a big upgrade compared to its predecessor, the N100, which had a 6.52-inch HD resolution display.

One thing the new phone kept from the N100 is its bezels. The screen-to-body ratio of the N200 5G is about the same as the one of the N100.

Camerawise, the affordable OnePlus phone is on par with other similarly priced phones on the market. The N200 5G has a triple-camera module with a 13MP main shooter. The front punch-hole camera is 16MP.
 

Performance, storage and battery


The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is powered by the new Snapdragon 480G processor. This processor is designed to bring 5G to affordable Android phones. The Qualcomm chip is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which as we mentioned before is expandable via a card slot.

The 90Hz refresh rate LCD display further improves the snappiness of the cheapest 2021 OnePlus phone.

A 5,000mAh battery is what keeps the lights on. The phone lacks wireless charging capability, but supports 18W wired fast charging.

Price, release date and availability


The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be priced at $239.99 US dollars in the states and $319.99 CAD in Canada. The affordable phone will be available in the USA on OnePlus’ online store and T-Mobile and Metro T-Mobile’s network. Best Buy, Amazon and B&H will offer the affordable OnePlus phone too.

The release date of the Nord N200 5G is June 25, at 11 AM Eastern Time (ET).

Related phones

Nord N200 5G
OnePlus Nord N200 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

Disney Plus will not follow the cheaper subscription trend
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Disney Plus will not follow the cheaper subscription trend
Check out this great deal on Apple battery cases before it expires
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Check out this great deal on Apple battery cases before it expires
- $78
Best true wireless earbuds
by Radoslav Minkov,  13
Best true wireless earbuds
Expect Galaxy S21 FE charging speeds upgrade, as Samsung says the launch isn't postponed
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Expect Galaxy S21 FE charging speeds upgrade, as Samsung says the launch isn't postponed
Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Savings Event — massive discounts!
by Best Buy,  0
Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Savings Event — massive discounts!
Big 'Discover Samsung' sale preempts Amazon Prime Day, check out all the Galaxy phone deals!
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Big 'Discover Samsung' sale preempts Amazon Prime Day, check out all the Galaxy phone deals!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless