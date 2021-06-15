OnePlus Nord N200 5G is official; Great specs at a great price
Design
The OnePlus Nord N200’s front is very similar in terms of design to the one found on the OnePlus Nord CE and the regular OnePlus Nord N10. It has the same punch hole selfie camera design. The front camera is located in the top-left corner of the display, just like the one on the Nord CE.
The back camera module has the trendy boxy design we can find in many other phones, like the OnePlus 9 and Samsung Galaxy S20 series. Similarly to these phones, the camera module protrudes a little from the body of the new affordable OnePlus device.
A fingerprint scanner is located in the power button. The device features a headphone jack, just like the Nord N100. Another pleasant surprise found in the new OnePlus phone is the presence of a Micro-SD card slot, with which you can easily increase your storage.
Display and cameras
An IPS LCD display panel graces the Nord N200 5G’s front. The screen measures at 6.49-inch and has FullHD+ resolution with 90Hz refresh rate. This is a big upgrade compared to its predecessor, the N100, which had a 6.52-inch HD resolution display.
One thing the new phone kept from the N100 is its bezels. The screen-to-body ratio of the N200 5G is about the same as the one of the N100.
Performance, storage and battery
The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is powered by the new Snapdragon 480G processor. This processor is designed to bring 5G to affordable Android phones. The Qualcomm chip is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which as we mentioned before is expandable via a card slot.
The 90Hz refresh rate LCD display further improves the snappiness of the cheapest 2021 OnePlus phone.
A 5,000mAh battery is what keeps the lights on. The phone lacks wireless charging capability, but supports 18W wired fast charging.
Price, release date and availability
The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be priced at $239.99 US dollars in the states and $319.99 CAD in Canada. The affordable phone will be available in the USA on OnePlus’ online store and T-Mobile and Metro T-Mobile’s network. Best Buy, Amazon and B&H will offer the affordable OnePlus phone too.
The release date of the Nord N200 5G is June 25, at 11 AM Eastern Time (ET).