OnePlus commits to 3 years of Android OS upgrades for flagship devices

How many Android updates will your OnePlus phone receive?

Flagships (OnePlus 8 series and newer): 3 Android OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates

OnePlus Nord: 2 Android OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates

Nord N-series: 1 Android OS upgrade and 3 years of security updates

OnePlus is integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS





To make these new software commitments possible, OnePlus says it has come up with a "solid plan" to leverage its shared resources with Oppo. The plan consists of "integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS."





OnePlus says the change is something that most customers "will likely not even notice" since it's happening behind the scenes. But to summarize, it means that moving forward OnePlus' OxygenOS and Oppo's ColorOS will essentially be the same software, the differentiating factor being the skin that's applied to it.



Aside from enabling better and longer software support, OnePlus says OxygenOS should be more stable because it'll be built on a "stronger platform." The codebase switch will happen via an OTA update alongside Android 12 on existing devices. Future devices will ship with the merged software platform pre-installed.

