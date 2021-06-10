OnePlus Nord CE 5G goes official, promises the core OnePlus experience, for less
Better hardware means a faster, smoother experience
OnePlus Nord CE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, coupled with 6/8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. The new chipset offers a 20% CPU and 10% GPU (graphics processing unit) boost over its predecessor, thanks to the Kryo 570 CPU and Adreno 619 GPU. Moreover, the advanced AI Engine provides users with a smooth and intuitive experience, from enhanced gaming to better voice-chat.
As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a larger 4,500mAh battery, which features improved Warp Charge 30T Plus charging technology, which means the battery will charge at the same speed as the original Nord: 0 to 70% in just half an hour.
To be expected, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G Nord CE comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 11, which offers significant improvements to popular features like Dark Mode, Zen Mode, and a new always-on display (AOD). Like all OnePlus flagship devices, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will receive two years of software updates and three years of security updates.
Pricing and availability
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes in three color options: Charcoal Ink, Silver Ray, and Blue Void. The latter features a fingerprint-resist matte finish which reveals a fresh nuance from every angle.
The phone will be available for sale on OnePlus.com, Amazon UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden and Poland, as well as several local partners, starting June 21, in Europe. Prior to this, the OnePlus community will get an exclusive opportunity to get early access to OnePlus Nord CE 5G through Core Sales on OnePlus.com, starting from June 10 at 3:25 PM BST and concluding on the midnight of June 12, 2021.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G pre-orders will commence on OnePlus.com and some local partners, from June 12 at 10:00 AM BST. As far as the prices go, it depends on the model. The cheapest OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and it will cost €300. The 8GB RAM and 128GB variant will be available for purchase for €330, while the most expensive model, which packs 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, costs €400 outright.