Android Official OnePlus 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G goes official, promises the core OnePlus experience, for less

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 10, 2021, 9:16 AM
OnePlus Nord CE 5G: the core OnePlus experience, for less
OnePlus has finally taken the wraps off its next-generation mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The latest addition to the company's portfolio promises “the core OnePlus experience, for less,” which means we should be getting some of the best features its smartphones offer, for a lower price.

Officially introduced today, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G improves on the previous model's hardware and comes with the company's signature fast and smooth OxygenOS 11. The new member of the OnePlus family packs a better, newer chipset and a larger battery in comparison with the regular OnePlus Nord model, not to mention that it knows 5G.

Better hardware means a faster, smoother experience


OnePlus Nord CE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, coupled with 6/8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. The new chipset offers a 20% CPU and 10% GPU (graphics processing unit) boost over its predecessor, thanks to the Kryo 570 CPU and Adreno 619 GPU. Moreover, the advanced AI Engine provides users with a smooth and intuitive experience, from enhanced gaming to better voice-chat.

Moving on to the camera, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera with a large f/1.79 aperture that captures crisp, high-resolution images and next-level detail in bright lighting conditions, and a 119-degree ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, the Nord CE 5G features a no less impressive 16-megapixel camera for capturing state-of-the-art selfies.

Unsurprisingly, the Nord CE 5G comes with Nightscape for a better low-light photography experience, something that all modern OnePlus phones offer. This specific feature allows users to take up to eight pictures at varying exposures and weave them together to produce clearer, brighter, and more dramatic photos.

Another major selling point is the stunning 6.43-inch AMOLED display that features a 90Hz refresh rate. And since the phone supports HDR10+, it offers vivid colors to ensure an immersive and enjoyable viewing experience.

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a larger 4,500mAh battery, which features improved Warp Charge 30T Plus charging technology, which means the battery will charge at the same speed as the original Nord: 0 to 70% in just half an hour.

To be expected, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G Nord CE comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 11, which offers significant improvements to popular features like Dark Mode, Zen Mode, and a new always-on display (AOD). Like all OnePlus flagship devices, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will receive two years of software updates and three years of security updates. 


Pricing and availability


The OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes in three color options: Charcoal Ink, Silver Ray, and Blue Void. The latter features a fingerprint-resist matte finish which reveals a fresh nuance from every angle.

The phone will be available for sale on OnePlus.com, Amazon UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden and Poland, as well as several local partners, starting June 21, in Europe. Prior to this, the OnePlus community will get an exclusive opportunity to get early access to OnePlus Nord CE 5G through Core Sales on OnePlus.com, starting from June 10 at 3:25 PM BST and concluding on the midnight of June 12, 2021.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G pre-orders will commence on OnePlus.com and some local partners, from June 12 at 10:00 AM BST. As far as the prices go, it depends on the model. The cheapest OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and it will cost €300. The 8GB RAM and 128GB variant will be available for purchase for €330, while the most expensive model, which packs 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, costs €400 outright.

Related phones

Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB,
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

