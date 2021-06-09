The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will upgrade the OG Nord's processor, battery, and cameras





One high-end camera to go with that blazing fast processor









In other words, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G should come with a top-notch 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens on its back (among other cameras), representing a huge improvement over the middling 8MP shooter used for the same task on the first-gen Nord mid-ranger.









all the photography skills of the Of course, that doesn't mean the Nord 2 will matchthe photography skills of the OnePlus 9 Pro flagship, with the latter's "lower right lens", for instance, set to be replaced by a good old fashioned flash. If we're not mistaken, that's an 8-megapixel telephoto snapper, which will obviously be missed.





According to a separate report put together by the folks over at 91mobiles in partnership with the even more trustworthy Twitter leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer , the triple rear-facing camera arrangement on the Nord 2 5G will also include unspecified 8 and 2MP shooters.





That almost certainly means there will be no depth sensor this time around, and compared to the OnePlus 9 duo, which features both 48 and 50MP cameras, the total megapixel count is set to drastically go down.

Big battery, lots of memory and storage, same great prices





Nonetheless, the OnePlus Nord 2 sounds like a very strong contender for the title of best budget 5G smartphone available in 2021 when you also consider its "good screen-to-body ratio", undoubtedly tiny "left-aligned punch-hole" purportedly housing a 32MP selfie snapper, and 4,500mAh battery.





That latter number marks a substantial upgrade from the already reasonably large 4,115mAh cell inside the 6.44-inch OG Nord. Impressively enough, the Nord 2 will reportedly keep that screen size (largely) unchanged while also retaining the FHD+ resolution, AMOLED technology, 90Hz refresh rate support, and in-display fingerprint scanner.









On top of everything, the 5G-capable OnePlus Nord 2 could cost as little as 2,000 yuan in China with an 8GB memory count and 128 gigs of internal storage space. Believe it or not, that would equate to a measly $315 or so for an entry-level configuration offering two extra gigs of RAM and twice the local digital hoarding room of the cheapest Nord 1 variant.





Unfortunately, much like its predecessor, this irresistibly priced upper mid-ranger may never come to the US, so at least for the time being, you probably shouldn't compare it to the best sub-$400 smartphones available stateside, essentially all of which offer objectively inferior specs.





There will also be a higher-end 12GB RAM/256GB ROM model released sometime in July, and if history is any indication, that should fetch around €499 in Europe right off the bat, compared to €399 or so as far as the other configuration is concerned.





Basically, all that's left now is for OnePlus to publish official images of the handset, and something tells us that's precisely what's going to happen before long.