Budget OnePlus Nord N200 5G showcased in official photo; key details revealed

The Nord N200 5G will cost less than $250 in the US

The Nord CE 5G is the center of attention right now. But OnePlus recently confirmed that it’ll soon be releasing the upcoming Nord N200 5G in the US and now it has revealed several details about it.In a recent email interview with, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed that the Never Settle brand is fitting the Nord N200 5G with a Full-HD+ 6.49-inch LCD display that supports a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.An official render of the smartphone provided to the publication reveals a rear triple-camera setup and a punch-hole for the selfie camera up front. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that doubles as a power button.Overall, it’s fair to say the updated design language closely resembles that of the premium OnePlus 9 flagships. That’s far from a bad thing, but also quite interesting because the Nord CE 5G doesn’t take the same approach. OnePlus isn’t confirming the Nord N200 5G’s exact retail price, but it has confirmed that it’ll cost ‘under $250’ in the US. It’ll undoubtedly be one of the best affordable phones on the market, not to mention one of the best budget 5G phones The indicated price does point to a potentially hefty increase, however. The current-generation Nord N100 , which only supports 4G, retails at just $179. Perhaps OnePlus will continue to sell both models alongside each other.Regardless, it’s clear the Nord N200 5G has big shoes to fill. The Nord N100 helped boost OnePlus’ market share at Metro by T-Mobile to over 15% and the company will probably be looking to replicate that success.