$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android OnePlus 5G

Budget OnePlus Nord N200 5G showcased in official photo; key details revealed

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle @joshuaswingle
Jun 07, 2021, 9:52 AM
Budget OnePlus Nord N200 5G showcased in official photo; key details revealed
The Nord CE 5G is the center of attention right now. But OnePlus recently confirmed that it’ll soon be releasing the upcoming Nord N200 5G in the US and now it has revealed several details about it.

The Nord N200 5G will cost less than $250 in the US


In a recent email interview with PCMag, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed that the Never Settle brand is fitting the Nord N200 5G with a Full-HD+ 6.49-inch LCD display that supports a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

An official render of the smartphone provided to the publication reveals a rear triple-camera setup and a punch-hole for the selfie camera up front. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that doubles as a power button.

Overall, it’s fair to say the updated design language closely resembles that of the premium OnePlus 9 flagships. That’s far from a bad thing, but also quite interesting because the Nord CE 5G doesn’t take the same approach.

OnePlus isn’t confirming the Nord N200 5G’s exact retail price, but it has confirmed that it’ll cost ‘under $250’ in the US. It’ll undoubtedly be one of the best affordable phones on the market, not to mention one of the best budget 5G phones.

The indicated price does point to a potentially hefty increase, however. The current-generation Nord N100, which only supports 4G, retails at just $179. Perhaps OnePlus will continue to sell both models alongside each other.

Regardless, it’s clear the Nord N200 5G has big shoes to fill. The Nord N100 helped boost OnePlus’ market share at Metro by T-Mobile to over 15% and the company will probably be looking to replicate that success.

Latest News

YouTube gains important new feature on Android TV
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
YouTube gains important new feature on Android TV
The Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 are cheaper than ever right now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 are cheaper than ever right now
These four Galaxy Z Flip 3 colors are essentially confirmed
by Anam Hamid,  2
These four Galaxy Z Flip 3 colors are essentially confirmed
No new devices at WWDC21 but rather 'new UI' for the iPad and Apple Watch are tipped
by Daniel Petrov,  0
No new devices at WWDC21 but rather 'new UI' for the iPad and Apple Watch are tipped
The understated RedMagic 6R gaming phone is coming to Europe and US
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
The understated RedMagic 6R gaming phone is coming to Europe and US
Google will use Samsung displays for its foldable phone; Production starts in October
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Google will use Samsung displays for its foldable phone; Production starts in October
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless