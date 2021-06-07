Budget OnePlus Nord N200 5G showcased in official photo; key details revealed
The Nord N200 5G will cost less than $250 in the US
In a recent email interview with PCMag, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed that the Never Settle brand is fitting the Nord N200 5G with a Full-HD+ 6.49-inch LCD display that supports a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.
Overall, it’s fair to say the updated design language closely resembles that of the premium OnePlus 9 flagships. That’s far from a bad thing, but also quite interesting because the Nord CE 5G doesn’t take the same approach.
The indicated price does point to a potentially hefty increase, however. The current-generation Nord N100, which only supports 4G, retails at just $179. Perhaps OnePlus will continue to sell both models alongside each other.
Regardless, it’s clear the Nord N200 5G has big shoes to fill. The Nord N100 helped boost OnePlus’ market share at Metro by T-Mobile to over 15% and the company will probably be looking to replicate that success.