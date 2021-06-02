$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android OnePlus 5G

The budget-friendly OnePlus Nord CE 5G has basically leaked in full already

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 02, 2021, 9:21 AM
The budget-friendly OnePlus Nord CE 5G has basically leaked in full already
Seeing as how OnePlus is not typically very good at keeping secrets and more often than not it feels like the company is not even trying that hard to hide all the key stuff about its smartphones ahead of their official announcements, you shouldn't be too surprised to hear that the next member of the rapidly expanding Nord family is already an open book.

Just in case the first respectable specifications revealed last week were not enough to make European bargain hunters excited for the 5G-enabled OnePlus Nord CE, a lesser-known but increasingly reliable tipster is essentially filling in all the blanks today.

We're talking everything from battery capacity and charging speeds to build materials and detailed camera specs, and although nothing is etched in stone yet, it sure looks like we have another solid contender for the title of best budget 5G phone in 2021 on our hands.

A mixed bag of upgrades and downgrades over the original Nord


Because we're pretty sure you're wondering what's up with that unusually convoluted and confusing branding scheme, the CE apparently stands for Core Edition. That does at least mean something, unlike the N10 and N100 names, but unfortunately, it might not be very easy to distinguish this upcoming mid-end model from its aforementioned forerunners.

While there's clearly no real danger of mixing up the OnePlus Nord CE 5G with the significantly humbler 4G LTE-only Nord N100, the features rumored until now are basically a combination of the first-gen Nord and the Nord N10 5G.


From the former handset, this undoubtedly affordable mid-ranger is expected to borrow the under-display fingerprint sensor, roughly 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, and the 6 and 8GB memory configurations accommodating 64 and 128 gigs of data respectively.

But the "Core Edition" phone is also likely to have a bunch of things in common with the N10, including an all-plastic construction, main 64MP rear-facing shooter, single 16MP selfie camera, a good old fashioned headphone jack, and no alert slider.

That's not counting the stuff shared by the OnePlus Nord CE with both the original Nord and the N10, like FHD+ screen resolution, 90Hz refresh rate technology, Warp Charge 30T Plus support (aka 30W charging capabilities), a secondary 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Impressively, OnePlus will reportedly boost the battery size from 4,115 and 4,300mAh on the Nord and Nord N10 respectively to 4,500mAh while somehow reducing the overall device thickness to 7.9mm. To clarify this phone's place on the company's totem pole, a Snapdragon 750 processor should be in charge of the raw power department, down from the Nord's 765 but up from the N10's 690.

How low can the Nord CE 5G go?


As is often the case with respectable mid-end smartphones, the recommended price will essentially make or break the fourth member of the so far successful OnePlus Nord family.

Sadly, the budget-friendly new handset is not expected to be released stateside, purportedly heading exclusively for the old continent and India following its proper June 10 announcement.


In Europe, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is tipped to be priced "slightly lower" than the first-gen Nord, which normally starts at €399 in most markets. Although we can't be entirely sure if that means €299, €349, or something in between those tags, the folks over at MySmartPrice are currently predicting the 8GB memory/128GB storage variant will hit roughly the Rs. 25,000 mark in India, thus matching the OnePlus Nord... in an entry-level 6/64GB configuration.

In other words, that same model could have made its US commercial debut at around $350, giving today's best phones under $400 a run for their money, but alas, OnePlus evidently has other plans for this very important market where the Nord N100 and N10 5G proved extremely popular extremely fast.

Related phones

Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

Supposed Snapdragon-branded Asus gaming phone surfaces online
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Supposed Snapdragon-branded Asus gaming phone surfaces online
Huawei’s Harmony OS-equipped MatePad tablets are official
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Huawei’s Harmony OS-equipped MatePad tablets are official
Huawei P50 Pro first official look: Leica Harmony
by Martin Filipov,  10
Huawei P50 Pro first official look: Leica Harmony
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to have much smaller bezels
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to have much smaller bezels
Check out the unreleased HTC-made Pixel 2 XL 'muskie' that sold for $580 on eBay
by Anam Hamid,  0
Check out the unreleased HTC-made Pixel 2 XL 'muskie' that sold for $580 on eBay
Apple TV app fully entering the world of Android TV
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Apple TV app fully entering the world of Android TV

Featured stories

Popular stories
Huawei P50 Pro first official look: Hot camera plates
Popular stories
Amazon Prime Day 2021 official dates revealed: Some deals are now live
Popular stories
iPhone 13 series battery capacities leaked; Pro Max model to receive a substantial boost
Popular stories
Stunning photo samples from Sharp's "ultra" flagship show incredible bokeh

Popular stories

Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad hints at Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
The Moto G Stylus 5G might finally be right around the corner with a low price and lots of storage
Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless