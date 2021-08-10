OnePlus is vying for that Samsung Unpacked spotlight with a cheeky foldable teaser









That's precisely when Samsung will kick off the (once) highly anticipated and (recently) oft-spoiled launch of the company's latest high-end foldable smartphones, and if you think for a second that could be a simple coincidence, then you're probably not familiar with OnePlus's unique brand of marketing.













Perhaps more importantly, there's absolutely no way that a product as major as the first-ever foldable OnePlus handset just completely flew under the radar until the day before its announcement.









That leaves us with one more guess as to what could happen tomorrow, although OnePlus might not find a lot of success in its attempt to steal Samsung's thunder that way either. We're thinking the company doesn't showcase an actual foldable after all, merely trying to mock Samsung (and possibly, LG ) by unveiling a rudimentary method of connecting two old fashioned OnePlus 9 units to achieve the perfect "dual-screen device" undercutting the Z Fold 3 5G





Either way, we'll admit we're (a little) curious and we'll definitely keep an eye on the company's social media accounts to see what ends up happening. Stay tuned if you're also intrigued!





