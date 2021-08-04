Matte White OnePlus 9 Pro not canceled after all

OnePlus 9 Pro renders shared in May







At launch, the phone was available in At launch, the phone was available in three colors . The Morning Mist model has a glossy finish and the Pine Green version has a soft matte finish. The Stellar Black variant with a frosted matte finish is not available in the US.

Matte White OnePlus 9 Pro is not a fingerprint magnet





In May, an insider posted images of Matte White and Glossy Black OnePlus 9 Pro models . It wasn't abundantly clear at that time if the models had been canceled or OnePlus was reserving them for a later date.



The emergence of the white OnePlus 9 Pro coincides with a recent report that said OnePlus The emergence of the white OnePlus 9 Pro coincides with a recent report that said OnePlus won't launch a T model in the second half of the year.



Thus, a new color variant could be a way for the company to boost flagship sales. Even if the OnePlus 9T has not been canceled, the manufacturer could launch new hues as limited-edition models, something it has also done in the past.



One persistent complaint about the glossy OnePlus 9 Pro is that it's a fingerprint magnet. Liu has assured the new white version is not prone to fingerprint smudges. It remains to be seen if and when the new version will release.



Specs-wise, there is nothing new, which means you still get a 6.7 inches AMOLED screen with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, quad-camera system (48MP +8MP + 50MP + 2MP), and 4,500mAh cell with 65W wired and 50W Specs-wise, there is nothing new, which means you still get a 6.7 inches AMOLED screen with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, quad-camera system (48MP +8MP + 50MP + 2MP), and 4,500mAh cell with 65W wired and 50W wireless charging . We think it's one of the best Android smartphones available right now.

