Verizon users should be on their guard after post from hacker [UPDATED]

Verizon has rubbished the report and confirmed that the data doesn't belong to its customers.





—Richard Young, Associate Vice President Verizon Corporate Communications, June 2025





Verizon





The dataset contains sensitive details such as first name, last name, date of birth, tax ID, full address, phone numbers, email address, and IP address.



While it's entirely possible that Verizon wasn't breached and someone is just trying to make a quick buck by claiming to possess customer records, the reverse could also be true. That's why it's recommended that Verizon customers stay on the safe side by being a little more vigilant and careful.



Customers should be wary of all communications from unknown sources, particularly those asking them for personal information or pressing them for urgent action. They should also try to limit personal information available online and make their profiles more secure and private.



Verizon subscribers should also keep an eye out for any unauthorized transactions on bank statements and transaction history.



These precautionary steps will strengthen your defense against any potential consequences of the breach, including identity theft, phishing attacks, account takeovers, and financial fraud.



Recommended Stories Verizon may not necessarily be at fault here and it's possible that security holes at a third-party partner made the theft possible. Either way, this is the last thing a customer who has entrusted their information to a company wants to hear.



Interestingly, a



