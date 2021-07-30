Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View
Android OnePlus

OnePlus details astounding H1 2021 global smartphone market growth

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
OnePlus details astounding H1 2021 global smartphone market growth
OnePlus had a pretty eventful first six months of 2021, starting the year on a high by expanding the affordable Nord N10 5G and N100 handsets to the US, following that up with no less than three 9-series high-enders, and then releasing another three intriguing Nord-branded mid-rangers.

Of course, the company was also in the spotlight for the decidedly wrong reasons, throttling the performance of the 9 Pro flagship for all purposes apart from benchmarks while failing to impress with its rookie Apple Watch-rivaling effort.

For the most part, though, H1 2021 looked like a great time to be a top OnePlus executive, and a number of recent market reports undoubtedly put a big smile on CEO Pete Lau's face, confirming the Chinese outfit's incredible progress across regions as diverse as the US and Europe.

Overall, you might have been surprised to see that was still not enough to propel the fast-growing brand among the world's ten largest smartphone manufacturers during the year's second quarter, but something tells us OnePlus is getting close.


That something is the company itself, which has just issued a statement highlighting a "significant milestone for its global smartphone shipments." Said shipments have increased by an astounding 257 percent during the first half of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, equally driven by the flagship OnePlus 9 series and "new mid-range products" in the Nord and Nord N families.

Unfortunately, we have no idea exactly how many Android handsets OnePlus managed to sell around the world between January and June 2021 (or, for that matter, between January and June 2020), but in the US alone, the brand jumped 428 percent year-on-year during that timeframe, mostly thanks to the low-cost Nord N10 5G and N100 models.

Incredibly enough, OnePlus was also named the fastest growing smartphone vendor on the old continent in Q2 2021, as well as the number one "premium" brand in India during that same period.

Last but not least, the company achieved 124 percent year-on-year growth in H1 2021 in its homeland of China too, thus succeeding in "significantly" boosting its sales figures across each and every one of its "key markets." All of that was possible with little contribution from the June-released Nord CE 5G and N200 5G and no contribution whatsoever from the even newer Nord 2 5G, mind you, so it feels more than likely that OnePlus will continue growing at a similarly impressive pace in H2.

The OnePlus 9T has reportedly been canceled
featured
featured
The OnePlus 9T has reportedly been canceled
4 days ago, 4:57 AM, by Joshua Swingle
OnePlus will let you disable throttling with OxygenOS 12
OnePlus will let you disable throttling with OxygenOS 12
Jul 22, 2021, 11:46 AM, by Joshua Swingle
OnePlus Nord series: all the differences explained — screens, hardware, 5G
featured
featured
OnePlus Nord series: all the differences explained — screens, hardware, 5G
Jul 20, 2021, 7:18 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Best OnePlus phones - 2021 edition
Best OnePlus phones - 2021 edition
Jul 20, 2021, 4:08 AM, by Mariyan Slavov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store
by Iskra Petrova,  0
OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store
WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces the option to send better quality images via the chat service
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces the option to send better quality images via the chat service
The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected
by Daniel Petrov,  1
The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected
Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones
by Anam Hamid,  5
Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones
Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images
by Anam Hamid,  1
Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images
Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look
by Iskren Gaidarov,  3
Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless