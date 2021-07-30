OnePlus details astounding H1 2021 global smartphone market growth

OnePlus details astounding H1 2021 global smartphone market growth1
Of course, the company was also in the spotlight for the decidedly wrong reasons, throttling the performance of the 9 Pro flagship for all purposes apart from benchmarks while failing to impress with its rookie Apple Watch-rivaling effort.
Overall, you might have been surprised to see that was still not enough to propel the fast-growing brand among the world's ten largest smartphone manufacturers during the year's second quarter, but something tells us OnePlus is getting close.
That something is the company itself, which has just issued a statement highlighting a "significant milestone for its global smartphone shipments." Said shipments have increased by an astounding 257 percent during the first half of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, equally driven by the flagship OnePlus 9 series and "new mid-range products" in the Nord and Nord N families.
Incredibly enough, OnePlus was also named the fastest growing smartphone vendor on the old continent in Q2 2021, as well as the number one "premium" brand in India during that same period.
Last but not least, the company achieved 124 percent year-on-year growth in H1 2021 in its homeland of China too, thus succeeding in "significantly" boosting its sales figures across each and every one of its "key markets." All of that was possible with little contribution from the June-released Nord CE 5G and N200 5G and no contribution whatsoever from the even newer Nord 2 5G, mind you, so it feels more than likely that OnePlus will continue growing at a similarly impressive pace in H2.