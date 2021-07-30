OnePlus details astounding H1 2021 global smartphone market growth









For the most part, though, H1 2021 looked like a great time to be a top OnePlus executive, and a number of recent market reports undoubtedly put a big smile on CEO Pete Lau's face, confirming the Chinese outfit's incredible progress across regions as diverse as the US and Europe.





Overall, you might have been surprised to see that was still not enough to propel the fast-growing brand among the world's ten largest smartphone manufacturers during the year's second quarter, but something tells us OnePlus is getting close.











That something is the company itself, which has just issued a statement highlighting a "significant milestone for its global smartphone shipments." Said shipments have increased by an astounding 257 percent during the first half of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, equally driven by the flagship OnePlus 9 series and "new mid-range products" in the Nord and Nord N families.





Unfortunately, we have no idea exactly how many Android handsets OnePlus managed to sell around the world between January and June 2021 (or, for that matter, between January and June 2020), but in the US alone, the brand jumped 428 percent year-on-year during that timeframe, mostly thanks to the low-cost Nord N10 5G and N100 models.





Incredibly enough, OnePlus was also named the fastest growing smartphone vendor on the old continent in Q2 2021, as well as the number one "premium" brand in India during that same period.





Last but not least, the company achieved 124 percent year-on-year growth in H1 2021 in its homeland of China too, thus succeeding in "significantly" boosting its sales figures across each and every one of its "key markets." All of that was possible with little contribution from the June-released Nord CE 5G and N200 5G and no contribution whatsoever from the even newer Nord 2 5G , mind you, so it feels more than likely that OnePlus will continue growing at a similarly impressive pace in H2.





