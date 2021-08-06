Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View
Samsung Android

Huge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs leak reveals every last detail

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Huge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs leak reveals every last detail
With less than a week to go until Samsung officially announces the Galaxy Z Fold 3, a new leak has detailed everything we need to know about the upcoming foldable including its internal specifications and cameras.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 boasts a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display


Samsung has fitted the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, according to the information shared by WinFuture. It supports a variable 120Hz refresh rate and boasts a resolution of 2208 x 1768p.

It’s covered in Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus, which is said to be twice as scratch-resistant as Gorilla Glass 6. There’s a raised lip around the display too, so that it won’t get damaged when folded.

Speaking of folding, Samsung is set to promise that the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s hinge has been tested rigorously. That’ll mean you’ll be able to fold it 200,000 times without any issues, equivalent to 100 folds per day for 5 years.

Oh, and before we forget, the foldable display on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 features an under-display selfie camera instead of the usual notched or punch-hole implementation. More details on that below.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 wouldn’t be a Fold without that all-important cover display. Samsung has reportedly chosen a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display covered in Gorilla Glass Victus with an HD+ (2268 x 832p) resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate.

What about the Fold 3’s dimensions? Well, according to the info shared today it’ll weigh 271g and measure in at 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mm when open. When closed, the Fold 3 should land at 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4mm.

No Exynos here! The Snapdragon 888 is fitted as standard


Powering Samsung’s next foldable smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and the choice of 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. No microSD card support is included.

The South Korean brand is also throwing in a 4,400mAh battery with wireless charging compatibility and support for fast wired charging via the included USB-C port on the bottom.

That setup is coupled with 5G and 4G LTE network support as standard, in addition to Bluetooth 5.0 alongside NFC and Wi-Fi 6. Other details include an IPX8 water resistance rating, making this Samsung’s most durable foldable thus far, and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.

For the first time, S Pen support is being thrown in too. Rumor has it that Samsung is planning a dedicated stylus dubbed S Pen Fold Edition for the upcoming device, though it’s unclear how it differs from previous versions.

Most of the Fold 3 cameras have been borrowed from the Galaxy Z Fold 2


Samsung has selected a 12-megapixel triple-camera system for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera department. Acting as the main shooter is a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS. Those details line up with the Fold 2’s main camera, though there is one key difference: pixel size.

For some reason, Samsung seems to have chosen a sensor that uses smaller 1.4 µm pixels. To compare, last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 main camera used 1.8 µm pixels, allowing it to capture more light.

Sitting next to the main sensor is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide which seems to have been borrowed from last year’s device. It offers an f/2.2 aperture and 123º field of view, with a pixel size of 1.12µm.

Last on the list of rear cameras is a 12-megapixel 2x telephoto zoom camera. It includes OIS, an f/2.4 aperture, and 1.0 µm pixels. Again, those details line up with the telephoto camera used on the Fold 2.

As for the selfie department, sitting above the cover display is a 10-megapixel f/2.2 sensor. Before you ask, yes, it looks like that snapper has been lifted from last year’s foldable smartphone too.

Some changes have been made to the internal selfie camera, though. With the adoption of under-panel tech comes the introduction of an f/1.8 sensor that offers a 4-megapixel, a surprisingly low resolution. Judging by this leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is unlikely to make the cut on our best camera phones of 2021 list.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 colors, price, release date


The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is set to hit shelves in three colors — Phantom Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver. Pre-orders are expected to being immediately after the event on August 11, with shipments to follow on August 27.

What about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 price? Well, leaks suggest that the 256GB model will land at $1,599 in the US, £1599 in the UK, and €1899 in Europe.

Want to preorder the Z Fold 3?


Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-order bonuses

As is becoming customary, Samsung is giving you the option to get the Galaxy Z Fold 3  right now with the following preorder bonuses:

  • Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for up to an extra $100 trade-in credit on top of Samsung's 'highest online instant trade-in values.'
  • Trade two devices instead of one for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
  • Your first 12 months of Samsung Care+ included (up to a $155 value).
  • An extra, special offer towards Galaxy products during pre-order.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 View Full specs
  • Display 7.5 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4380 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple challenges company Traxcell over Apple Maps alleged patent infringement case
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple challenges company Traxcell over Apple Maps alleged patent infringement case
The best small tablets - updated August 2021
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The best small tablets - updated August 2021
The Best Galaxy Buds you can buy - updated August 2021
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
The Best Galaxy Buds you can buy - updated August 2021
Deadpool could make hundreds of millions of dollars if MVNO Mint Mobile is sold
by Alan Friedman,  1
Deadpool could make hundreds of millions of dollars if MVNO Mint Mobile is sold
Blockbuster news: Pixel 5a will reportedly launch on August 26th priced at $450
by Alan Friedman,  3
Blockbuster news: Pixel 5a will reportedly launch on August 26th priced at $450
TSMC 5nm and 3nm chip production reportedly all booked up
by Alan Friedman,  0
TSMC 5nm and 3nm chip production reportedly all booked up
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless