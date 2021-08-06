Huge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs leak reveals every last detail

Huge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs leak reveals every last detail1
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 boasts a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display
Samsung has fitted the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, according to the information shared by WinFuture. It supports a variable 120Hz refresh rate and boasts a resolution of 2208 x 1768p.
Speaking of folding, Samsung is set to promise that the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s hinge has been tested rigorously. That’ll mean you’ll be able to fold it 200,000 times without any issues, equivalent to 100 folds per day for 5 years.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 wouldn’t be a Fold without that all-important cover display. Samsung has reportedly chosen a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display covered in Gorilla Glass Victus with an HD+ (2268 x 832p) resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate.
What about the Fold 3’s dimensions? Well, according to the info shared today it’ll weigh 271g and measure in at 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mm when open. When closed, the Fold 3 should land at 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4mm.
Powering Samsung’s next foldable smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and the choice of 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. No microSD card support is included.
The South Korean brand is also throwing in a 4,400mAh battery with wireless charging compatibility and support for fast wired charging via the included USB-C port on the bottom.
That setup is coupled with 5G and 4G LTE network support as standard, in addition to Bluetooth 5.0 alongside NFC and Wi-Fi 6. Other details include an IPX8 water resistance rating, making this Samsung’s most durable foldable thus far, and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.
For the first time, S Pen support is being thrown in too. Rumor has it that Samsung is planning a dedicated stylus dubbed S Pen Fold Edition for the upcoming device, though it’s unclear how it differs from previous versions.
Samsung has selected a 12-megapixel triple-camera system for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera department. Acting as the main shooter is a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS. Those details line up with the Fold 2’s main camera, though there is one key difference: pixel size.
For some reason, Samsung seems to have chosen a sensor that uses smaller 1.4 µm pixels. To compare, last year's Galaxy Z Fold 2 main camera used 1.8 µm pixels, allowing it to capture more light.
Sitting next to the main sensor is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide which seems to have been borrowed from last year’s device. It offers an f/2.2 aperture and 123º field of view, with a pixel size of 1.12µm.
Last on the list of rear cameras is a 12-megapixel 2x telephoto zoom camera. It includes OIS, an f/2.4 aperture, and 1.0 µm pixels. Again, those details line up with the telephoto camera used on the Fold 2.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is set to hit shelves in three colors — Phantom Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver. Pre-orders are expected to being immediately after the event on August 11, with shipments to follow on August 27.
What about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 price? Well, leaks suggest that the 256GB model will land at $1,599 in the US, £1599 in the UK, and €1899 in Europe.
No Exynos here! The Snapdragon 888 is fitted as standard
Most of the Fold 3 cameras have been borrowed from the Galaxy Z Fold 2
As for the selfie department, sitting above the cover display is a 10-megapixel f/2.2 sensor. Before you ask, yes, it looks like that snapper has been lifted from last year’s foldable smartphone too.
Some changes have been made to the internal selfie camera, though. With the adoption of under-panel tech comes the introduction of an f/1.8 sensor that offers a 4-megapixel, a surprisingly low resolution. Judging by this leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is unlikely to make the cut on our best camera phones of 2021 list.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 colors, price, release date
Want to preorder the Z Fold 3?
As is becoming customary, Samsung is giving you the option to get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 right now with the following preorder bonuses:
- Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for up to an extra $100 trade-in credit on top of Samsung's 'highest online instant trade-in values.'
- Trade two devices instead of one for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
- Your first 12 months of Samsung Care+ included (up to a $155 value).
- An extra, special offer towards Galaxy products during pre-order.